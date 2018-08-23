Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s baby Ariana: See adorable pics of Jersey Shore star’s daughter

Ronnie Ortiz Magro and Jen Harley may have the most volatile relationship out of the entire Jersey Shore cast but one great thing came from that drama-filled adventure to make it all worth it. We’re talking about their infant daughter Ariana, who makes an appearance on the Season 2 premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The guidos and guidettes are headed for Las Vegas this time around, which makes it much easier to film more of Ronnie’s family drama since that’s where he lives now. While his constant fighting with Jen may help shape the drama on the show, it’s baby Ariana that we want to see!

A post shared by Ronnie Magro (@realronniemagro) on Aug 21, 2018 at 9:18am PDT

Recently, Jersey Shore Family Vacation viewers noticed that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro hasn’t been spending as much time with his cast mates. He didn’t even go to the MTV Video Music Awards this year, making some wonder if he was quitting the show.

Ronnie spoke out after fans started noticing him gone to let them know that there’s no issue with his Jersey Shore castmates and he’s definitely still on the show. Ronnie explained that he’s just been passing up on things that he’s done before, like the VMAs, so that he can spend as much time as possible getting to know his daughter, Ariana.

Now when it comes to Ariana’s parent’s, Ronnie and Jen have not had a great relationship. In fact, the pair were involved in a domestic altercation back in June.

Charges have been dropped but that didn’t stop Jen from getting arrested and more of their relationship drama to be exposed. It all happened while Jersey Shore Family Vacation was filming too. It’s not clear if that will make it into the new season or not.

Ronnie took Ariana to meet the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast on the Fourth of July, just over a month ago. That’s why the then 3-month-old doesn’t really look too much different on the show than she does now.

Ariana is a cutie and she might just be what Ronnie Ortiz-Magro needs to settle the Jersey Shore Family Vacation star down. After all, he’s so in love with his baby girl that he’s been skipping social events to stay home and be a dad.

To see more of Ariana, be sure to watch the show because she will be making an appearance.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.