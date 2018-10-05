Ronnie from Jersey Shore gets dragged by a car, Jen Harley fight footage shown on family vacation

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley’s relationship has been nothing short of explosive and viewers have been able to see much of that play out on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. On the latest episode, we got a chance to see yet another couple clash, one that ended up landing them in the headlines just a few months ago because the drama was just that shocking.

Back in June, Ronnie and Jen got into an altercation in Las Vegas on the way home from dinner. TMZ reported at the time that Jen Harley was driving when the pair started arguing and that allegedly, Jen punched Ronnie.

After the fight got physical, Ronnie tried to get out of the car but apparently, he didn’t manage to get all clear from the vehicle took off. Jen was accused of dragging Ronnie with her car as he tried to exit. The most shocking part is that their infant daughter Ariana was with them at the time.

Jen Harley was arrested and charged with domestic battery for her role in that fight with Ronnie. She spent one night in the Clark County Jail before posting $3,000 bail. The case was later thrown out due to lack of evidence, letting Jen off the hook and shocking everyone on the Jersey Shore cast.

After a new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation where nearly every episode was marred by a fight between Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley, it seems like everyone in the house and most of the viewers hoped that Ronnie would break up with Jen for good.

Members of the Jersey Shore cast even spoke out about Jen and Ronnie’s rocky relationship including Pauly D in August and Snookie in September. So it looks the pair still haven’t called it quits for good.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs on Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.