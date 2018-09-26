Riverdale Season 3: Theories, trailer and everything you need to know

Riverdale Season 3 is just two weeks away. After the shocking Season 2 finale with Archie (KJ Apa) being taken away in handcuffs, there are plenty of questions about what is going to happen moving forward. Will Riverdale ever be the same?

Hiram Lodge will get worse

As if it’s possible, Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) is going to go darker than Riverdale fans have ever seen him. He is clearly behind the attempted takedown of Archie, but what else is he hiding?

Also, it is hinted that there will be flashbacks of a young Hiram because the role is going to be played by Consuelos’ eldest son, Michael.

Archie won’t be in jail long

The timetable between the Season 2 finale and Season 3 premiere of Riverdale isn’t immediately clear. What is clear is that the season opener will feature Archie in court.

Of course, the trailer for Riverdale has shown Archie, Jughead (Cole Sprouse), Veronica (Camila Mendes), and Betty (Lili Reinhart).

Archie’s arrest was shocking for everyone during the season finale because the reason behind it wasn’t clear. As things unfold during Season 3, more information will likely be available.

Alice and FP relationship a possibility

There is quite a fan base shipping “Falice” for Riverdale. With Skeet Ulrich as FP and Madchen Amick as Alice, the chemistry is off the chart. After everything that Season 2 dealt Alice Cooper, running to her old flame FP only makes sense.

Will there be more to this pairing than meets the eye? It looks like Riverdale has more secrets than anyone actually wants to confess to having, including the adults who run the town.

More of Toni is coming

It was revealed last spring that Toni (Vanessa Morgan) would be added as a full-time cast member going into Season 3. Riverdale fans have really taken a liking to the rough-around-the-edges biker girl, and she caught the eye of someone in town too.

Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) and Toni are developing a budding romance that will be featured more in the coming season. With everything that has happened in the rich girl’s life, meeting someone like Toni has changed her outlook. Will “Choni” be the next Riverdale super couple?

Polly’s cult

When Polly (Tiera Skovbye) went to have her babies at “The Farm,” Riverdale fans got a weird vibe. As more is revealed about what is happening there, it is being assumed that Polly is now part of a cult. That seems like a pretty big assumption except for the trailer for Season 3 had disturbing footage.

Polly and Alice are seen holding twins Juniper and Dagwood over what appears to be a bonfire. Are they attempting to sacrifice the babies? How is Alice getting roped into this, especially while her romance with FP is budding?

There is a lot set to happen in Riverdale Season 3. There have been hints that the vibe will be somewhat noir going forward, which brings up plenty of questions about the flashbacks and the introduction of younger versions of the adults in town.

Riverdale Season 3 begins airing on October 10 on the CW.