Riverdale: Ryan Robbins cast as Fred Andrews brother Frank

Riverdale has cast Ryan Robbins as Fred Andrews’ (Luke Perry) brother Frank. The CW show continues to work hard to fill the void left by the late Hollywood heartthrob.

Fans said good-bye to Fred and Luke in a tribute that did both men justice in the Season 4 premiere.

Although Mary Andrews (Molly Ringwald) is sticking around to help her and Fred’s son, Archie (KJ Apa), there is still a hole in their family. Honestly, the entire town of Riverdale has a deep hole without its moral compass.

The show is working on finding a way to make the hole smaller.

Riverdale will soon be getting a new addition with a connection to Archie, Mary, and Fred. According to Deadline, Ryan Robbins will pop in as Frank, Fred’s younger brother. The character is as a “former high school football star that is tough, charming and brash.”

Frank is a blue-collar worker who “lived life in the shadow of his beloved older brother.” The younger Andrews left Riverdale to join the Army. He wanted to build a life and identity that was separate from his brother.

The younger Andrews has a bad temper and is full of bad vices, compounded by his three tours in the Army. Frank remains haunted not only by what he saw in the military but also by the sudden passing of his brother.

He returns to Riverdale in desperate need of a home and family. Will Frank be welcomed with open arms? Do Archie and Mary even have a relationship with Fred’s baby brother?

Based on the description of Frank, he sounds a bit like Archie. Some fans remain convinced Archie’s uncle is going to cause the redheaded hunk more harm than good. It is safe to say if Fred was the moral compass of the family, Frank might be the troublemaker.

Ryan Robbins will debut as Frank Andrews during Season 4 of Riverdale. There is speculation Frank will first appear in Episode 9, but that remains unconfirmed.

The talented actor is best known for his role as Noah Funk on the WGN America crime series, Pure. He also appeared on the Facebook Watch series Sacred Lies as Samuel Bly.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Riverdale airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on The CW.