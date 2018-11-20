Rich Dollaz’ baby mama Miracle ‘shot husband’: His daughter Ashley’s mom faces jail time on LHHNY

Rich Dollaz baby mama Miracle has been featured on Love & Hip Hop: New York in the past, but in Season 9 we’re getting to see much more of Ashley’s mom.

In the newly-released LHHNY super trailer, we learn that Miracle is looking at some serious prison time but what she’s accused of doing is not actually shown.

So what is Miracle Kaye Hall accused of doing and how much time is she looking at? In the LHHNY sneak peek, Rich says that Miracle turned down a plea deal and if the jury trial doesn’t go her way, she’s looking at a stint in prison.

This all stems from Miracle’s arrest back in March 2018. She was charged with domestic violence-aggravated assault after she reportedly shot her husband. Miracle was arrested by the Olive Branch Police Department in Mississippi and booked into the DeSoto County Jail on March 15.

It’s not clear yet how the trial went for Miracle and it looks like she and Rich Dollaz are doing their best to keep the results under wraps since that’s a major storyline this season on Love & Hip Hop: New York.

Miracle previously had an active Instagram account but it looks like that has either been deleted or her handle has been changed. Further, the last time she pops up on Ashley’s Instagram was in a Mother’s Day post from back in May. Prior to that, Ashley posted pictures with her mom quite a bit, often referring to Miracle as her twin.

While looking for proof that Miracle is not currently behind bars, we did come across a new post by Rich Dollaz that features himself, Miracle and Ashley.

In the photo, Ashley is wearing the exact same hairstyle she had in a photo she shared on November 11, making us believe that Rich’s photo is not a throwback and Miracle is indeed not in prison. Did she beat the charges? We’ll just have to watch Season 9 of LHHNY to find out.

Love & Hip Hop: New York airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.