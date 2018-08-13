Rachel Bear and Jon Walters from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days got married!

On the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premiere, Rachel was headed to England to meet Jon, whom she had been in a long distance relationship with for months despite having never met face to face. Now, we have learned that their meet up was successful and their love connection may just last.

Just a few days after the Season 2 premiere and their introduction to TLC viewers, it was learned that Rachel and Jon got married! A couple of Reddit detectives were able to find the marriage license proving that the pair tied the knot in England.

Does this mean Jon will be able to come to the U.S. now? According to Starcasm, that already happened too. Not only did Rachel and Jon get married across the pond, they came back to the states and celebrated their union again.

It didn’t take long after Rachel and Jon were introduced on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days to figure out that the pair had already tied the knot. It turns out they said their “I dos” in England back in May.

Initially, Jon was scheduled to visit the U.S. first so he could be there when Rachel gave birth to her youngest child. His K-1 visa was denied due to his criminal record, setting off alarms for many viewers but that didn’t sway Rachel, who initially couldn’t believe a guy as good looking as Jon would even be interested.

For those who may have missed it, Rachel and Jon originally met on a karaoke app when their duet put Rachel under a spell. Despite their digital chemistry, Rachel, who was a single mom of one at that time, continued dating and even ended up having a brief relationship with another man, leading to her pregnancy.

Jon ended up sticking by Rachel and supporting her during the pregnancy even though the child wasn’t his. He claimed Lucy as his own without having even met her so Rachel took the baby to England to meet Jon for the first time.

Does that mean Jon’s history of fighting is just that — history? Or will Rachel and Jon’s union be filled with just as much drama as some of the other 90 Day Fiance couples?

We’ll have to keep watching to see if Rachel’s prince is the real deal. In the meantime, congrats to the newlyweds!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.