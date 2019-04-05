Quicksand on Netflix: Is it based on a true story?

Quicksand is a Netflix original series that hit on April 5 and surrounds the theme of a mass shooting at a prep school. Based on the theme, some may wonder if Quicksand on Netflix is based on a true story.

Quicksand on Netflix: The synopsis

Quicksand on Netflix is a Swedish original series created by Pontus Edgren and Martina Håkansson. The series is about a mass shooting at a prep school in the wealthiest neighborhood of Stockholm, Djursholm.

Here is the synopsis for Quicksand on Netflix:

“A normal high school student, Maja Norberg, finds herself on trial for murder. When the events of that tragic day are revealed, so too are the private details about her relationship with Sebastian Fagerman and his dysfunctional family.”

Netflix gave a series order in 2017 and Quicksand was announced just last month to hit Netflix today.

Quicksand is a powerful story about young love gone wrong. We went behind-the-scenes of Netflix's first Swedish original, to get closer to the cast, the storyline and the dramatic scenes that build up to a fatal tragedy. pic.twitter.com/rgmxAtEAkF — Netflix Nordic (@NetflixNordic) April 2, 2019

Is Quicksand on Netflix based on a true story

The good news is that Quicksand is not based on a true story, but with the number of school shootings in America, it makes sense that many people here might fear it was.

Quicksand is based on a fictional novel of the same name by Malin Persson Giolito (Swedish title: Störst av allt). Giolito has writing in her blood as her father is Leif G. W. Persson, an author/criminologist who is known for both his crime novels and his work on TV as an expert on criminology.

Quicksand won Giolito the award for Best Swedish Crime Novel in 2016, the Glass Key Award in 2017 and the Prix du Polar Européen in 2018

The novel delivers the monologue of a teenage girl who works her way through the murder in the school.

Despite the fact that it is fictional, the series does face the danger of a backlash considering the subject matter. With that said, this is not an American series and it is not based in the United States.