Quentin Tarantino, Eva Longoria and Bernie Sanders: Late night talk shows for July 22-26

This week on late night TV, action flick director Quentin Tarantino appears on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday and 2020 Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders on Thursday. Eva Longoria and Eugenio Derbez will share about working on Nickelodeon’s Dora the Explorer live-action movie, Jimmy Fallon will welcome a bunch of comedians and Michael Moore chats with Seth Meyers.

Here are this week’s highlights:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Jimmy managed to snag some time with Quentin Tarantino, director of the upcoming comedy/drama, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is based partly on the Manson murders. He appears on Monday’s show.

On Thursday, he’ll welcome Senator Bernie Sanders to share about what he can do for the county if he is able to unseat Donald Trump and Eugenio Derbez (From Dora and the Lost City of Gold) and The Raconteurs will serve as musical guests.

In between, Casey Affleck (Light of My Life) and Jack Quaid (from Amazon’s new superhero comedy, The Boys) appear on Tuesday and Danny McBride (The Righteous Gemstones) and Rascal Flatts appear on Wednesday. Friday’s show is “to be announced” as of now.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Meanwhile, over at NBC, Jimmy Fallon will be having some fun with a variety of comedians including David Spade and Jeff Foxworthy (Monday), Fred Armisen (Tuesday) and Mike Vecchione (Thursday).

Other guests include musical guests Red Hearse (Monday); Octavia Spencer and musical guests YBN Cordae (Tuesday); Naomi Watts, Mike Birbiglia and musical guest Midland (Wednesday) and Science Demo, Kevin Delaney, Zachary Quinto and Betty Gilpin (Thursday). On Friday, Chris Hemsworth and Jonas Brothers will yuck it up. If that sounds familiar, you’re right. You just saw that episode last week!

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS)

This week, James Corden will sit down with Stana Katic, formerly known for appearing on Castle. Perhaps she’ll spill info on how she and Nathan Fillion actually got along on the show. She appears on tonight’s broadcast along with Paul Scheer and The 1975 as the musical guests.

Actress Eva Longoria and actor Thomas Lennon will show up on Tuesday; Sutton Foster, Eddie Izzard and Dave Ross will perform a sand-up comedy routine on Wednesday; and on Thursday, Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key, Terry Crews and magician Joshua Jay will magically appear on Thursday’s show. Friday’s guest list is TBA at a later date.

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

Seth’s guest list includes Cory Booker, Fred Savage and musical guest Kane Brown for Monday’s broadcast; Beto O’Rourke and Hunter Schafer on Tuesday; Billy Eichner, Danielle Brooks and musical guest Hobo Johnson on Wednesday and Michael Moore, Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Lanegan will appear on Thursday. Friday night’s show is a repeat.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

At this time, CBS has not released guest information for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert for this week.