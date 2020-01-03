Project Runway: Karlie Kloss left stunned by ‘Dinner at the Kushners’ comment

Last night on Project Runway, host Karlie Kloss asked for something she could wear to Paris. When contestant Tyler Neasloney was told his design wasn’t something judge Brandon Maxwell could see Kloss wearing anywhere, Neasloney put his foot in his mouth.

“Not even to dinner with the Kushners?” he asked.

Karlie Kloss is a fashion model married to Joshua Kushner. He is the brother of Jared Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump. Kloss and Joshua are both Democrats and have an uneasy relationship with her Republican in-laws.

While Neasloney said there was no hidden agenda, it didn’t matter. The judges eliminated him from the competition last night.

For her part, Kloss tried to remain diplomatic with her response, even though her reaction showed she was not happy with the comment.

Neasloney said he was responding to the comment that she wouldn’t wear it anywhere. Kloss responded that the competition that night was not for something she could wear somewhere else, but something she could wear to Paris.

“This is not what I asked for,” Kloss said before she said that the entire wardrobe looked cheap and was not what she asked for.

As for the fans at home, they were even more shocked when Tyler Neasloney made his “dinner with the Kushners” comment.

That last Twitter comment says it all. Project Runway is all about creating dresses and outfits and all the controversy should be about the designs. When Neasloney made a comment that brought both sides of the political landscape into it, that caused a problem.

Sure, Ivanka Trump already revealed the relationship, but this happened on the TV show and not on Twitter.

Karlie Kloss has always tried to keep her personal life and her professional life separate and Tyler Neasloney stepped over the line. Even if he had not delivered the worst design of the evening, that marked the end of the line for him.

Project Runway airs on Thursday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.