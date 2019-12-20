Princess Cirilla of Cintra on Netflix’s The Witcher: Who is the actress Freya Allan?

Actress Freya Allan plays Cirilla of Cintra, better known as Princess Ciri, in Netflix’s new series The Witcher, which dropped earlier today on the streaming platform.

The Witcher is a fantasy drama series created by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich as an adaptation of Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski’s The Witcher book series.

In The Witcher Season 1, Episode 1, titled The End’s Beginning, Princess Ciri — Cirilla Fiona Elen Riannon — finds her privileged life in the royal palace of Cintra threatened when the Nilfgaard hordes attack.

Her grandmother Queen Calanthe (Jodhi May) and King Eist (Björn Hlynur Haraldsson) ride with the troops to confront the threat.

However, King Eist dies in battle, and Queen Calanthe is wounded. The Nilfgaardian Army closes in as Calanthe lies dying from her wound. Mousesack (Adam Levy) uses his magical powers, but he can only hold the enemy at bay for a short time.

Calanthe calls out to Ciri and tells her she must escape. She assures Ciri that she will rule the land one day, but meanwhile, she must escape and find Geralt of Rivia.

“He’s your destiny,” Calanthe tells her granddaughter.

After Ciri leaves with Mousesack, Calanthe commits suicide by throwing herself down from her upper room.

Who is actress Freya Allan?

Actress Freya Allan stars in The Witcher as Princess Cirilla, alongside Henry Cavill, who plays the lone monster hunter Geralt of Rivia.

Allan told Digital Spy that she found the audition process confusing and was never quite sure until the end of the process what role she would play. She eventually landed the role of Ciri after being told at first that they considered her for Marilka.

You can find Freya Allan here on Instagram, where she has more than 78,000 followers. Her Instagram page reveals she is represented by United Agents, a London-based literary and talent agency.

Freya Allan was born in September 2001 in Oxfordshire, England. She attended Headington School in Oxford, the same school as Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series.

According to Allan’s page on the United Agents website, she played Mary in the BBC’s The War of the Worlds and Young Minerva in AMC’s Into the Badlands. She also plays Kail in the upcoming HBO drama miniseries The Third Day.

The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix.