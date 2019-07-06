Power Season 6 trailer: Angela is back, Ghost fights betrayal in the final season of Starz’s crime drama

On Saturday, Starz dropped the first trailer for the final 15-episode Season 6 of the hit crime drama series Power – titled The Final Betrayal. The trailer, dropped at the Essence Festival in New Orleans, gives new insight into questions that fans have been asking since the Season 5 finale cliffhanger, but raises a few more.

The tension soaked two-minute trailer reveals that Angela (Lela Loren) is still very much alive after Tommy (Joseph Sikora) shot her in the Season 5 finale. That she was able to pull through does not come as a surprise since co-showrunner Courtney A. Kemp confirmed that Angela will return for Season 6.

However, we don’t see Angela in the trailer until close to the end where Ghost (Omari Hardwick) says, “I didn’t kill her, Angie. I didn’t kill her,” and Angela answers, “You will.”

Fans have speculated about who Ghost was referring to, with many suggesting it could be Maria Suarez (Maria Rivera).

“James ‘Ghost’ St. Patrick [is] seeking vengeance,” reads the official synopsis for Power Season 6. “His former drug partner and brother in arms must pay for the ultimate betrayal. Rocked to his core by the perfidiousness and cruelties of those he once called his family, Ghost devotes himself to one notion: Success is the best revenge, with all intentions of getting both.”

The trailer depicts Ghost besieged on all sides. He wants to escape his criminal past and settle down to a legitimate business and life, but everyone — including those who were once his brothers and friends — is trying to take him down even as the Feds close in on him.

And while he is focused on getting even with Tommy, he is being set up for the final betrayal and it appears that even his son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) will be against him.

“You made this mess, you fix it,” Tasha (Naturi Naughton) tells him.

“How would you feel if something really bad happened to him?” Uncle Tommy asks Tariq.

“To be honest, I don’t know,” Tariq responds to the question that appears to have been about Ghost.

In another part of the video, Tommy declares. “This is war,” so fans can expect a bloody showdown between Tommy and Ghost

In other scenes, we see Ghost watching Tariq and Tommy, and Proctor alerting Ghost about the FBI.

Power Season 6 stars Omari Hardwick as James “Ghost” St. Patrick, Joseph Sikora as Tommy Egan, Lela Loren as Angela Valdes, Naturi Naughton as Tasha, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq, La La Anthony as LaKeisha Grant, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Rotimi Akinosho as Andre “Dre” Coleman, and Jerry Ferrara as Joe Proctor.

Coming in as new series regulars are Evan Handler as Jacob Warner, Michael J. Ferguson as 2-Bit, Monique Gabriela Curnen as Blanca Rodriquez, and Mike Dopud as Jason Micic.