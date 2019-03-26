Pooh Hicks on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Who is Hiram Hicks’ wife and Karlie Redd’s frenemy?

26th March 2019 9:39 AM ET

The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 premiere was two hours of excitement as much of the old cast reunited and started catching up with each other. Even Karlie Redd got to meet up with an old friend in Pooh Hicks, but it wasn’t exactly a reunion that she wanted.

Now that Karlie is engaged to Arkansas Mo, she’s trying to settle down and get ready for that married life. As she makes plans for her engagement party and upcoming wedding, Karlie is putting together her guest list but there’s one woman that she really doesn’t want on it — her old friend Pooh.

It all started with Tiarra and Mimi talking about Karlie’s engagement party when Pooh says she wasn’t invited. Considering their history together, Pooh thinks she should get an invite to Karlie’s big day and even shares that she and Karlie go way back and their friendship has been more than personal.

Pooh has an open marriage with her husband, Hiram Hicks, and according to Pooh, Karlie has been involved with them both. Now we all know that Karlie isn’t an angel but she denies that she was ever sexually involved with Pooh or Hiram.

Pooh didn’t just stop at the scene with Tiarra and Mimi. Instead, she showed up to Merci, the store that Karlie owns, wanting to know why she wasn’t on the guest list and why Karlie Redd was acting so funny. It turns out, Karlie is ready to move on from her wild life and her old friend Pooh is one of the wildest friends she had.

Karlie claims that she stopped hanging around Pooh because she is a “clout chaser” and that she was only using Karlie for the people she knew. She also accused her old friend of being way too hands-on with anyone that Karlie tried to have a relationship with.

When Karlie explained Pooh’s lack of invite was all due to her wanting to move on in a more mature way, Pooh got mad. She reminded Karlie of their old wild ways and even claimed that Karlie used to be involved with both her and her husband.

The conversation quickly got heated as Pooh’s claims got more and more graphic regarding what Karlie (allegedly) used to do with her, before security finally removed her from the store.

Who is Pooh Hicks?

Pooh is married to Hiram Hicks, the former Def Jam president who has made a name for himself working with acts like Dru Hill and Ron Isely and also has credit for his work on movie soundtracks, with the most notable being Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.

The rumor Karlie Redd seems to be mad about dates back to 2013, when Hollywood Street King reported that Hiram and Pooh paid Karlie to engage in a threesome with them. According to Bossip, Karlie was paid $5,000. They claim it’s true, she claims it’s definitely not.

The story is six years old, and in it they claim that Pooh Hicks was hoping to land a spot on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. Now it looks like her time has come, just as Karlie Redd finally tries to settle down.

What we do know about Pooh is that she’s been on the Atlanta scene for quite some time and Karlie even admits that they used to run together but her real roots are in Detroit. Pooh is reportedly a former stripper with a penchant for celebrity and has been linked to both Queen Latifah and Diddy.

It’s not clear if Pooh will be returning for more on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta Season 8 but she clearly has a beef with Karlie Redd now.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.