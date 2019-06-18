Pooh Hicks denies making Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta storyline about Karlie Redd threesome, says Karlie cried for hours at reunion

Pooh Hicks has been a thorn in Karlie Redd’s side all the way through Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and it looks like that won’t be changing at the reunion either. Pooh was interviewed on Monday on The Domenick Nati Show and while she couldn’t give all the reunion details, she did open up quite a bit about her Karlie Redd drama this season.

While it looks like Pooh just couldn’t stop bringing up that alleged threesome with Karlie and her husband, Hiriam Hicks, Pooh claims that it was Karlie who kept bringing it up. That’s interesting to note and maybe she can just blame it on editing.

However, Pooh can’t blame the Trinidad sheets incident on Karlie because it was she who brought them along on the trip. She did clarify that the sheets were clean when she brought them to dinner, though, and claimed that they were stored safely in her garage for years after Karlie graciously had them dry cleaned after soiling them during their x-rated romp.

Karlie still denied doing the deed with Pooh and her husband, even going so far as to insist on a lie detector test. Pooh discussed that with Domenick Nati too, even offering to send him a copy of her results.

Pooh Hicks claims that she passed her lie detector test with flying colors. Karlie, on the other hand, got a “results inconclusive” on hers.

A lot of the Karlie Redd drama is said to play out during the upcoming Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta reunion and Pooh even said she’d love to talk more about it after the show airs since she’s not allowed to spill the details yet. She did say that Karlie doesn’t have it easy during the Season 8 wrap up though and spent hours crying during the reunion show taping.

Check out what else Pooh had to say about her Love & Hip Hop experience and facing off with Karlie Redd below.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.