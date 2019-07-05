Phoebe Cates: Who is actress Dustin’s girlfriend is hotter than in Stranger Things Season 3?

Stranger Things Season 3 arrived this week on Netflix and fans are once again binging their favorite sci-fi/fantasy show.

As with previous seasons, it brings a talented cast, creepy story, and incredible effects. There are also plenty of pop culture references including actress Phoebe Cates, who is referenced by Dustin. But who is she?

When is Phoebe Cates mentioned?

Goofy and lovable Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo) references actress Phoebe Cates on Stranger Things more than a few times.

Viewers first hear her mentioned as Dustin is telling the rest of the gang about a girl he’s been communicating with who lives in Utah. She’s a Mormon named Suzie and Dustin believes she’s one of the hottest females on the planet.

In fact, he calls Suzie “hotter than Phoebe Cates” quite a few times. Not only does he use this to describe her to his gang of friends, but also to his new bromance pal Steve at Scoops. Speaking of that, it was clearly one of many highlights of the newest season for lots of fans.

That Phoebe Cates reference and comparison causes most of the others to question if Dustin has lost his mind. He insists he’s right. He also says Suzie is real, so the gang humors him. However, many viewers are probably wondering who the girl is that Dustin keeps mentioning.

Who is actress Phoebe Cates?

Phoebe Belle Cates is well known for a very popular 1980s film and scene. It was Fast Times At Ridgemont High where she really took the spotlight as Linda Barrett.

A certain scene in which the 19-year-old wore a stunning red bikini instantly made her popular amongst many boys and men. See Cates as Linda Barrett at the 40-second mark in the Fast Times official trailer below.

Phoebe Cates appeared in several other 1980s movies including the original Gremlins (1984) and Private School (1983). She’d return in Gremlins 2. She last appeared in a film called Princess Caraboo in 1994 before taking some time away from the screen. In 2001, she returned for The Anniversary Party, directed by her Fast Times co-star Jason Leigh.

Cates is now doing other things including voice work for video games. That included 2015’s Lego Dimensions game where she provided the voice for Kate Beringer. There’s also rumors that she may have a role in The Homecoming: A Musical, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

She’ll be 56 years old on July 16, 2019. It would have been interesting if Phoebe Cates popped up in Stranger Things Season 3 or with one of her movies playing in the background. That said, Dustin clearly gives his friends a thought to really blow their minds by comparing Suzie with Phoebe Cates!

Stranger Things Season 3 is currently available on Netflix with all eight new episodes.