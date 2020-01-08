Peter Weber says Hannah Brown reached out to him after dumping Jed Wyatt, wanted a second chance with her

The Bachelor viewers are still reeling after the emotional conversation between Peter Weber and Hannah Brown during Monday’s premiere episode of this new season. But there’s much more to the story than fans know.

When Peter was sent home on The Bachelorette, he was shocked. He thought that he was for sure staying over Tyler Cameron. That’s why the conversation was so tough to watch on Monday’s episode.

But there’s more to the story. Peter stopped by Rachel Lindsay and Becca Kufrin’s podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, where he revealed that he and Hannah had talked about meeting up after the final episode.

“I was prepared at [After the Final Rose] to, like, give it a shot and I knew there was a chance for The Bachelor and I was going to say no to the show,” he said.

“At AFR, when I saw her for the first time after the show, we kind of had a brief saying goodbye to each other off-camera, caught up and she said that she had moved close to where I was living. I was like, ‘No way, let’s meet up.’ We had agreed. I honestly got excited at that point. I was like, ‘Maybe, this isn’t over yet.’ I felt chemistry on stage to be completely honest.”

However, he was shocked and surprised when she decided to ask Tyler out for drinks during After The Final Rose. It may have been this move that caused him to ditch any dreams with Hannah and pursue The Bachelor.

“That hurt. I was not expecting it,” he explained after watching Hannah ask out Tyler on national television. “I didn’t know that she still felt that way for me. I wasn’t DMing her like Tyler had been DMing her.”

As he points out during the interview, he learned that Tyler had been actively chatting with Hannah during the time the show was airing. Peter, on the other hand, hadn’t talked to Hannah. While he hoped the two of them could make it work, it simply didn’t work out that way.

“They had been talking a little bit. I had never reached out to her. I was waiting to talk to her at AFR. The part that pissed me off and hurt me was that we had talked about… And maybe I shouldn’t have gotten excited…”

So, when Hannah showed up on The Bachelor, he had no idea what to make of the situation. Was she realizing her feelings at the time, or was he just the third in line to give it another shot with her?

Viewers will see next week where this conversation leads.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.