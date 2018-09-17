Paul and Karine baby news: Are the 90 Day Fiance couple expecting a child?

Karine Martins and Paul Staehle have been married for several months now, even though we just saw the wedding on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Now that the two are official, viewers have been wondering when Karine and Paul may start planning a baby. Or is there already one on the way?

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Karine has been vocal about her wish to have a child. While that has a lot of viewers scratching their heads since she seems so young herself, she just may be getting her wish.

There have been rumors circulating for months that Karine is pregnant. There’s even a bit of proof to support that idea.

For starters, where is Karine Martins’ Instagram? For someone who aspired to be an Instagram model, her social media accounts are conspicuously missing.

As for Paul Staehle’s Instagram, there has definitely been some funny business going on. When he initially got married to Karine, or at least around that time, pictures of Paul and Karine dressed for a wedding popped up, and they were quickly deleted.

The same thing happened just months ago with supposed Karine pregnancy pictures. Reality TV World reports that Paul posted photos of Karine holding her belly, and she had an obvious baby bump.

The photos were posted and then deleted back in June, meaning that Karine should definitely be showing by now. Knowing that, we checked out Paul’s Instagram for clues since he’s notorious about dropping hints and then pulling them back, and this is what we found.

In a photo posted on Sunday, the top of Karine’s midsection was showing and she’s clearly wearing a cropped shirt. If she were pregnant in the photo, she surely would be showing way more than that.

But is it a recent photo or a throwback? Let’s keep digging.

In a video shared by Paul, Karine is working hard to open up a can with a pruning knife. It was hard to watch because it really looked like Karine was going to cut her whole hand off. But when she opened the can up and started celebrating, it was clear again that Karine is not massively pregnant (or pregnant at all for that matter).

However, in part 1 of the video, Paul makes it clear that the clip is old. He wrote, “Another Past Paul & Karine moment. I did not share because of rings.”

So let’s keep going.

In this photo, it’s hard not to notice Karine’s chest, which looks larger than remembered from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days. A sign of pregnancy maybe?

Also, notice how she’s scooted all the way up to the table so that no belly is showing at all. That doesn’t even look comfortable!

Continuing our investigation of Paul Staehle’s Instagram account, things start looking suspicious. There are no other photos of Karine that show Paul’s wife below her chest. Are they actually hiding something?

There have been quite a few throwbacks, which make it easy to be misled, but Paul always gives it away in the caption. Like this photo and the confession that she gave the baby away at Christmas.

Is this a clue? If Karine gave the doll away at Christmas, why post it in August. Paul has to be toying with us here.

Also, check out how Karine is hiding her body in this photo from August.

After scrolling past another Karine Martins throwback photo from the Coldplay concert, we came upon this.

And also this photo of Karine too. Does she look pregnant in either one?

Then there’s the issue of several photos where Karine is clearly covering her midsection. Like this photo below.

Or this one.

While we’re not saying Karine from 90 Day Fiance is pregnant, we are saying that it looks like something is up. Aside from obvious throwback photos, Paul hasn’t shared any full body shots of Karine in months.

When he does, she is covering up her belly with something in almost every one. In the very few photos that do show Karine, it looks like she is positioned to make a possible pregnancy questionable for those of us looking at the pictures.

With the way 90 Day Fiance works, don’t be surprised if they continue hiding her pregnancy until it is announced on the show (if a Karine pregnancy even exists). Until then, we can continue to guess and keep an eagle eye on Paul’s Instagram account.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.