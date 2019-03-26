Patrick Muldoon on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Who is he?

26th March 2019 11:13 PM ET

Patrick Muldoon appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills because he attended Denise Richards’ wedding. She tied the knot with Aaron Phypers on September 8, 2018. The ceremony and event were filmed by the Bravo cameras.

Lisa Rinna and Denise Richards have many things in common and Patrick Muldoon is one of them. In fact, they both revealed they were sleeping with him at the same time during a conversation they had. Also, both of their husbands were married to Dynasty star Nicollette Sheridan.

Who is Patrick Muldoon?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills appearance was just one more credit to add to Patrick Muldoon’s list of television and movie roles. He has a long list of roles he has played, and at one point, he was in high demand in Hollywood.

Viewers may recognize him as Austin Reed from Days of our Lives, a role which he held from 1992-1995. He then returned for a one-year run in 2011. Aside from that, Muldoon was on Melrose Place, Who’s the Boss?, and Saved By the Bell.

Most recently, Patrick Muldoon has been a staple in the Lifetime and Hallmark movie circuit.

Why was Patrick Muldoon on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

After being invited to Denise Richards’ wedding, Patrick Muldoon got some time on the small screen when he was beckoned over to talk to the group of girls by Lisa Rinna. He goes way back with both women. In fact, both were reportedly sleeping with him at the same time.

His appearance was brief, but he likely had to sign a release in order to be shown on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Decades later, Muldoon is still a part of Denise Richards’ life, if only in a friend capacity.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.