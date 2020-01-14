Patrick Duffy on NCIS: Who plays Jack Briggs on new episode?

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Patrick Duffy joins NCIS for a new episode on Tuesday night. It’s going to be the first episode after the latest departure by Ziva David, with the team focused on a brand new case.

The new case for the January 14 episode has the NCIS team working to investigate an F-18 crash. The downed aircraft is mystery enough, but the missing pilot is what makes it very interesting.

CBS has also teased viewers with the note that, “McGee reluctantly discusses a very personal decision with his teammates.” It opens the door to a lot of avenues for the character played by Sean Murray and it will be nice to see him be the focal point of some storylines again.

Patrick Duffy on NCIS Season 17, Episode 12

Actor Patrick Duffy will guest star on the January 14 episode as Retired Navy Lieutenant Commander Jack Briggs. This is the first time that he has been on the show, so this character is a new one within the NCIS world.

Based on the preview released by CBS, it is clear that Briggs has a relationship with the fugitive, who he claims the NCIS team is never going to capture. For any long-time fans of the show, that’s simply giving Gibbs a verbal challenge that he will likely accomplish before the hour is up.

That fugitive is Navy Lieutenant Rebecca Weeks, played by Lyndon Smith for the episode. Is she up to something? And how does Briggs tie into it? We will all have to tune in to find out for sure, but it looks to be a fun investigation.

Who is Patrick Duffy the actor?

Some NCIS viewers may immediately recognize Duffy and just not be able to place him on Tuesday night. He has been acting for a long time, but most TV viewers already know him as Bobby Ewing from Dallas. He also played the dad — Frank Lambert — on Step by Step, where his character was married to one played by Suzanne Somers.

Now, Duffy has become a guest star on a lot of shows, with stops on Station 19, American Housewife, and The Fosters. He also just showed up on the last episode of All Rise, so CBS viewers are no strangers to his recent work.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.