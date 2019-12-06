Pat Sajak health scare: Vanna White to host Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa Giveaway

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Due to a recent Pat Sajak health scare, Vanna White took over hosting duties for the Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa Giveaway.

Sajak had to have emergency surgery for a blocked intestine and then had to rest up after the procedure. While he was recovering, longtime letter turner Vanna White stepped in to help out with the show.

Sajak rests after surgery, provides return update

Pat Sajak’s emergency surgery took place back in November, leaving many viewers concerned about his condition.

Wheel of Fortune tweeted out that the 73-year-old game show host’s emergency surgery meant canceling a show taping, but the best news was that his surgery was successful, and he would return to work.

They also mentioned Vanna White would take over hosting duties while Sajak rested up.

Wheel of Fortune mistake: Contestant Angela Evans ripped on Twitter after supposed error, but confirms she DID... Related posts you might like

Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked intestine. He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host. pic.twitter.com/09zYOCE4hL — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 8, 2019

Sajak provided viewers and fans a Twitter update on Nov. 12 upon leaving the hospital a week after his emergency surgery.

“I’m happy to say that my surgery was a total success with absolutely no after effects expected. But the best news is that when I came out of the operating room, I was 63 years old! #10MoreYearsOfWheel,” the show host tweeted.

He achieved a milestone earlier this year in terms of game show hosting. As of May 8, he set the world record for the longest career as a game show host with the same show. Sajak had been hosting for 38 years and 198 days, per Guinness World Records.

On Thursday, the popular host also gave another update, saying he had returned to his daytime job again and was officially taping new episodes.

Even though the shows I missed haven’t started airing (they begin next week), I’m happy to say that I’m back in the studio taping today. It’s been four weeks since my “episode,” but it feels longer. Nice to be back. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 5, 2019

Wheel of Fortune also tweeted out that they were happy to have Pat back at his spot and added, “Vanna may be happiest of all.” Sajak’s television return as the show host is expected to take place on Jan. 6, 2020.

When is Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa Giveaway?

In November, during Sajak’s absence, they recorded episodes for the holiday season. The show will have a two-week Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway theme with plenty of big prizes on the line for contestants.

It all gets underway starting Monday, Dec. 9, with Vanna White as the host. Wheel of Fortune put out a recent promotional clip featuring White and many Disney favorites as they teased the upcoming holiday event.

Of course, if Vanna White is hosting Wheel of Fortune, it means she’s absent from her usual position turning the letters on the puzzle board.

Luckily, they have someone to help out, as shown by another tweet teasing viewers. They tweeted out a blurred image of Vanna’s substitute for fans to guess who it might be.

Can you guess who stepped in for Vanna at the puzzleboard while she filled in as host? Tune in Monday, December 9th, to see who it is! #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/mNzvPi5oY5 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) November 27, 2019

Many Twitter fans believe they correctly solved the puzzle as they guessed “Minnie Mouse” as the answer for who the letter turner will be.

However, there’s been some other interesting guesses made. They range from Kristen Bell as Frozen’s Anna to White’s very own daughter filling in for her.

While there are spoilers out already for who will take over Vanna’s spot, some people may want a surprise since the holidays are a fun time for them. Viewers can tune in to see who it is when the Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway begins next week!

Check local listings to watch Wheel of Fortune Secret Santa Holiday Giveaway starting Dec. 9.