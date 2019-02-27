Pastor Cal defends Kate and Luke’s Married at First Sight relationship as viewers beg him to help Kate

Watching Luke and Kate on this season of Married at First Sight has been hard from the beginning.

The more Kate seems to want her marriage to work, the more Luke acts like he really doesn’t care. The dynamic between the newlyweds is awkward but it goes deeper than that and MAFS viewers have been speaking up for Kate for weeks.

The latest episode was possibly the worst, with Kate completely breaking down after Luke blew off their one month anniversary to go hang out with his friends.

As the Married at First Sight episode played out, Pastor Cal Roberson tweeted about Kate, claiming she was “not broken or destroyed” despite a huge personality change noticed by viewers as this season has progressed.

Kate is incredibly strong and just an awesome young lady. She is not broken or destroyed by the challenges of this experiment. She and Luke are definitely having challenges, but trials can make us stronger. I believe that will be the case here. #MarriedatFirstSight — Calvin Roberson (@CalvinRoberson) February 27, 2019

However, many Married at First Sight viewers who saw Pastor Cal’s tweet disagreed with the relationship expert and called out production for allowing Luke and Kate to continue on the show as he seemingly gaslights and manipulates her, as she struggles to force their marriage to work.

One response even got Pastor Cal’s attention. The viewer responded to the Married at First Sight expert’s tweet, saying, “I respectfully disagree. She is withdrawing and definitely not the same as she was in the beginning. He is slowly destroying her. She needs help and someone should intervene. This is heartbreaking to watch…”

Pastor Cal quickly responded, “I understand and appreciate your concern, but after having first hand experience of their situation, Kate has a great deal of support and is facing this challenge with maturity and poise and is succeeding.”

That didn’t go over well with those who have been following Luke and Kate’s relationship this season either, and nearly no one agreed with Pastor Cal. Many more even called for the experts to do something, claiming that this marriage to Luke was ruining Kate and even suggesting that she’d need therapy after it was all over.

Pastor Cal…call it what it is..he is an emotionally abusive twit….not calling it out for what it is just rewards the type of abusive behavior in repeating itself. How he ever passed all these checks and screenings is beyond me? His behavior is appalling. — Amy Heinl (@AmyHeinl1) February 27, 2019

Pastor Cal, I have to respectfully disagree with your statement. I’ve been in Kate’s shoes. She may look or tell you she’s good but she’s hurting. She started the show all smiles,laughing,fun &optimistic, now all she does is cry and look so sad. Luke isn’t a good fix for her. — Cheryl Davis👠❤🍸🍹 (@MzPurplePrincez) February 27, 2019

She’s being torn down and emotionally neglected and abused. It’s so horrible to watch. I don’t think my heart can take more it so I can’t imagine how she has to feel. #uke #lukesucks — The Aimes (@Aimes1030) February 27, 2019

Others even called out Married at First Sight, claiming that they were continuing with Luke and Kate’s relationship for ratings and ignoring how much Luke’s behavior was hurting her.

I will have to respectfully disagree with you. What’s being shown on TV isn’t matching up. Sorry I don’t see this working out or lasting. I wouldn’t want anyone to treat one of my children like that. #MarriedAtFirstSight — Pooh Bear (@ncpoohbear86) February 27, 2019

They obviously do not belong together. I know it’s an experiment but why not take her out of that stressful, disrespectful situation? Ratings? It’s actually reflecting very badly on “the experts” #MarriedAtFirstSight — CPG (@cpg1t3) February 27, 2019

It’s pretty clear that viewers do not agree with Pastor Cal’s assessment of Luke and Kate’s relationship. Obviously, much of what we see is heavily edited in order to increase ratings as many tweets suggested, but to what extent? And how bad would it really have to get before someone from Married at First Sight steps in?

Married at First Sight airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Lifetime.