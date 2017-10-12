Paranormal Lockdown Season 3: When will Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman series return?

With Halloween fast approaching and the nights drawing in, fans are getting excited for the forthcoming Season 3 of Paranormal Lockdown — but when will the series return?

We revealed last month how investigators Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman are currently filming the upcoming season with cameraman Rob Saffi.

Nick has recently posted more tantalizing teasers on his social media profiles as he travels from location to location as the team go full lockdown in some of the country’s most reputedly haunted buildings.

What an intense & grueling week confined to a very Haunted location! On the plane flying to my next destination. pic.twitter.com/PYnTcr8ueS — Nick Groff (@NickGroff_) October 6, 2017

Midnight moon. Interesting and very mysterious town I'm in tonight. #Paranormal pic.twitter.com/C6YL4Pd49B — Nick Groff (@NickGroff_) October 8, 2017

TLC, which hosted Paranormal Lockdown last season after it moved there from Destination America following its initial run, has yet to release an official premiere date for Season 3.

However, Season 2 began on the third Friday in December in 2016, so if the series follows the same schedule, which is likely, then Season 3 should premiere around the same date this year.

The 16th falls on a Saturday this year, so if the series continues to air on Friday nights, which again is likely, then Friday 15 December looks like the most likely candidate.

We’ll let you know as soon as we know the official date, but until then…time to start getting excited!