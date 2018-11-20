Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 premiere date confirmed: Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman finally returning in 2018

Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 is FINALLY set to be aired in the U.S.

The show, starring Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman, will premiere in December on Destination America.

Destinations will include the Jim Beam American Stillhouse in Clermont, Ky., the “Portal to Hell” at Bobby Mackey’s Music World in Wilder, Ky., and Monroe House in Hartford City, Ind.

Nick Groff said: “This is the most groundbreaking Paranormal Lockdown season yet, and Katrina and I have been mentally and physically challenged every step of the way.

“Living in these extremely haunted locations and dangerous environments for 72 hours has always been the ultimate test to conquer, but it’s led us to discovering some of the best documented evidence we have ever captured.

“I’m excited for everyone to experience the journey that will truly make you question everything you thought you knew about the paranormal.”

Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 air date

There had been fears among fans that Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 would not be returning to North American screens.

The show aired in the UK earlier this year but news about a U.S. premiere date failed to materialise — until now.

Destination America confirmed the show will premiere on December 4, airing at 9/8c.

Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 begins with an investigation of Old Sweet Springs Resort in West Virginia, with a second episode airing immediately after which sees Nick and Katrina head to Wildwood Sanitarium in upstate New York at 10/9c.

Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 premieres on December 4 at 9/8c on Destination America.