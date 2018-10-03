OutDaughtered Season 5 premiere date: When will the show return to TLC?

OutDaughtered has garnered a lot of attention as the Busby parents raise their six daughters. After four seasons, TLC fans are anxious for more of the Busby quints and their older sister, Blayke.

Adam and Danielle Busby have become fan-favorites among network viewers because of their wholesome show. Season 4 ended last night and now, there is some concern about when OutDaughtered will be renewed and when Season 5 will premiere.

The past patterns have suggested that a renewal for OutDaughtered could come at any point. Season 4 was announced back in spring, several months before the season premiere in July. It is rumored that news about the next steps for the Busby family will be ironed out before the end of 2018.

It is incredibly likely that TLC will choose to keep OutDaughtered around. The Busby family has been consistent in bringing in ratings and their show is filled with family drama and cute moments at a ratio that everyone loves.

When Season 5 is announced, it is likely that the new season will premiere in the summer again. OutDaughtered has been all over the board through the four seasons and now that the Busby girls are a little bit older, there may be more flexibility in the filming schedule.

Season 4 of OutDaughtered has finished airing but Season 5 is expected to begin airing on TLC in 2019.