One Chicago crossover event begins with Chicago Fire

The One Chicago crossover event has arrived. Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago P.D. will all encompass one thread of storytelling on Wednesday night. The television event is called Infection and it has three parts.

NBC shook up the television schedule a tad for October 16, beginning with Chicago Fire airing at 8/7c. It will be followed by new episodes of Chicago Med and Chicago P.D. (in that order).

As advertised by NBC, “a rare but deadly bacteria takes its toll on numerous victims around the city, leaving Chicago’s finest first responders to worth together alongside the CBS to resolve the dangerous situation.”

Each of the Chicago shows will focus primarily on its specific cast, but there will be a lot of actors and actresses crossing over into the other shows on this night. It sets up a lot of exciting moments where characters from different shows are working together to battle against the unknown.

Below is a full preview and sneak peek for what is going to play out over the three hours of television on Wednesday night.

Chicago One crossover events

NBC has found a lot of success by having all three shows combine into what almost seems like a movie for its viewers. They do it about twice a year, which also serves as a way to link up the timelines for the three different Chicago shows.

There are other times where a character or two will pop up on a different Chicago show, like when Matthew Casey (played by Jesse Spencer), who is normally on Chicago Fire, showed up on Chicago Med to help during a blackout. Or when one of the Chicago P.D. cops or detectives appears on one of the other shows to investigate something.

This is a night that fans of the trio of Chicago shows will definitely want to watch. There is going to be enough drama for three casts to deal with, potentially giving viewers some very exciting moments to remember for the rest of the season.

The One Chicago crossover event begins at 8/7c, October 16 on NBC.