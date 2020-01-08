Oliver Peck to leave Ink Master after blackface scandal, Paramount Network issues statement

The judge’s panel is going to see a major change on Ink Master, as Oliver Peck is leaving the popular tattoo competition.

Peck’s departure from the Paramount Network show comes on the heels of a blackface scandal after photos of the Ink Master judge were discovered on an old MySpace page. In them, Oliver Peck was dressed up in a costume that included painting his face, neck, and shoulders brown at least two times.

Naturally, after the blackface photos were found, cancel culture kicked in full force and many demanded that Peck be fired from Ink Master after serving as a judge for 13 seasons.

How #dumb and #racist can people be, let’s find out. "Ink Master" star Oliver Peck is learning the same lesson Justin Trudeau learned about #blackface – the pictures will emerge eventually, and it's never a good look. #inkmaster pic.twitter.com/n12KKQZVtW — The offical K B (@koolbreez3) January 3, 2020

“After filming 13 great seasons of Ink Master, the producers and I have decided it’s best to part ways,” Peck told TMZ. “The offensive photos of me which recently surfaced from many years ago can only be a distraction to the amazing show I have loved being a part of and its many talented artists.”

Peck continued, “I want to thank the show’s cast, crew, contestants and awesome fans. It’s been a blast and an honor and I wish my friends and colleagues the very best in whatever the future holds.”

Paramount Network has also issued a statement: “We, like many others, were appalled when we saw the photos of Oliver. We were glad to see his apology and accept that he is taking full responsibility for the damaging impact of his actions.”

After 13 seasons, Oliver Peck and Ink Master have parted ways. pic.twitter.com/7tjThVomzK — Ink Master (@inkmaster) January 8, 2020

And while Peck has made it clear that he is leaving the show by mutual decision, he will still be featured as a judge in the brand new Season 13 that premieres on Tuesday, January 7, because the footage has already been shot and is ready to go. The show will follow the original schedule and then, in Season 14, Oliver Peck will be replaced.

Ink Master airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on Paramount Network.