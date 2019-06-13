Nickelodeon serves up premiere of All That with the Jonas Brothers and a pop-up Good Burger

Nickelodeon is reviving its former hit show All That in a big way. The comedy sketch show will premiere on June 15 with original cast members Kel Mitchell, Lori Beth Denberg and Josh Server and special guests the Jonas Brothers. And for those wishing that they could have dined at the infamous Good Burger restaurant featured in many episodes of the show, you’re in luck.

The original All That aired on Nickelodeon from 1994 to 2005 with 171 episodes. The series helped to launch the careers of Amanda Byrnes, Nick Cannon and Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson who also serves as the rebooted show’s executive producer.

The new version of All That will include Kel Mitchell as fast-food slacker Ed in Good Burger, Denberg dropping some hilarious new advice in Vital Information and appearing as Ms. Hushbaum, the hypocritical Loud Librarian, Nickelodeon announced in a recent press release.

Saturday’s premiere will also feature the Jonas Brothers closing out the show with a performance of their hit song Sucker. The new series will also introduce its new cast of kids.

One of the most popular sketches on the show were those featured in Good Burger, which even got its own movie in 1997. In celebration of the show’s revival, Nickelodeon has announced that reservations will soon be made available to the public to dine at the Good Burger pop up restaurant opening soon in Los Angeles.

“The opportunity to turn this cult Nick favorite into our next themed pop-up is such a dream come true,” says Derek Berry, one of the partners on the project who also worked on a recreation of The Max café from Saved By the Bell TV series.

“Immersive nostalgic experiences continue to be something fans really clamor for; and we know our execution with The Max spoke for itself. When the timing aligned to bring Good Burger to life, it was something we just couldn’t pass up.”

Located at 7100 W. Santa Monica Blvd., the new Good Burger restaurant will open on July 10 but will begin taking reservations on Monday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m.

“With the return of All That to our air, this is the perfect time to give ‘90s Nick kids and a whole new fan base an opportunity to settle in for a fast food culinary adventure, which will, of course, include Ed’s special sauce!” says Sharon Cohen, Executive Vice President, Nickelodeon Experience.

All That premieres on Saturday, June 15 at 8:30/7:30c on Nickelodeon.