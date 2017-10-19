Nick Groff reveals ‘mind-blowing’ evidence captured on Paranormal Lockdown Season 3

Nick Groff has revealed he and Katrina Weidman capture “mind-blowing” evidence of paranormal activity in Paranormal Lockdown Season 3.

The pair officially announced the hit series is returning for a third season in a live video they posted on social media yesterday. In it they revealed the show will be coming back in 2018, and also teased a few details about what they had found so far.

The pair, who are still filming the upcoming season, revealed Season 3 will include lots of new locations and new ghost-hunting equipment as, like in previous seasons, they spend 72-hours in lockdown in each place.

Katrina revealed she saw something with her own eyes which she had never seen before, while Nick said one particular piece of evidence was truly remarkable.

He said: “I can’t wait for you guys to see this season, the locations we’ve been on so far have been super gritty — super, super active. And recently we captured some evidence that was mind-blowing…”

He added later in the video: “I saw some evidence recently while we were investigating a location…we’re analyzing it now but it was incredible, one of the most mind-blowing pieces of evidence I ever saw. And the guy who owns the place, a skeptic, he’s like ‘I’m changing my whole view on stuff’.”

Katrina said: “Yeah, that was actually amazing. He had tears in his eyes while we were talking to him about what we found.”

Speaking about her own experience, she said: “I won’t say what it is, but I’ve had an experience so far…for the very first time. I’ve never seen this…with my own eyes…the way I have before, so that was a first for me. A lot of really weird stuff has been happening to us so far. I feel like the longer we do this the crazier things get.”

More details are set to be revealed soon in an announcement from Destination America about exactly when and where the show will air, and what locations feature in Season 3. Stay tuned!

Paranormal Lockdown is set to return in 2018.