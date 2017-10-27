Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman to investigate Jim Beam Stillhouse in Paranormal Lockdown Season 3

Nick Groff and Katrina Weidman are set to carry out the first ever TV investigation of the notoriously haunted Jim Beam® American Stillhouse as part of Paranormal Lockdown Season 3.

Destination America has revealed the pair were given exclusive access to the stillhouse in Clermont, Kentucky, to spend 72-hours inside in a bid to uncover the source of rumoured paranormal activity.

The property has a long history of spooky goings on including strange activity in the stillhouse as well as in the infamous Warehouse D.

A ghostly woman has also reportedly been seen in the windows of the T. Jeremiah Beam home, which also lies on the site, while a prankster called Cans Hall is also said to be keen to interact with visitors.

Paranormal Lockdown Season 3 will also see Nick and Katrina return to Monroe House in Hartford, Indiana, where the pair uncovered skeletal remains underneath the property in Season 2.

This time they get help from a biological anthropologist in a bid to finally get to the bottom of what is haunting the house.

More locations are set to be released at a later date.

Paranormal Lockdown returns for Season 3 in 2018.