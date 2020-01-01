New NCIS: Los Angeles episode airs on Sunday night

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The NCIS: Los Angeles winter premiere airs on Sunday night, finally giving CBS viewers a new episode of the show. The winter hiatus has seemed like a long one, but it is about to come to an end.

Season 11, Episode 12 is called Groundwork and it will air on Sunday, January 5. The new episode will see the return of CIA Officer Veronica Stephens to the NCIS: Los Angeles cast. She is played by actress Dina Meyer.

Stephens worked with the NCIS team during an episode in Season 10, so she should be immediately familiar to viewers tuning in for this new episode.

Stephens is on hand because she needs the help of the team again. This time, an agricultural engineer has gone missing, leading to an investigation into the disappearance. The engineer also has ties to NCIS, as it was Hetty Lange who had asked Stephens to bring them to the United States.

Want to end your 2019 with a bang? 💥 Stream the latest full episodes of #NCISLA now! https://t.co/06TPmQZRY0 pic.twitter.com/yhDBux2G3Y — NCIS LA (@NCISLA) December 20, 2019

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11 continues

It’s good to have the show back on CBS this early in January. There is a lot of ground that it needs to cover during the second half of Season 11, especially with all of the personal drama that the NCIS: LA cast has been dealing with.

One of the big subplots this season is who should replace Hetty Lange (played by Linda Hunt) if she decides to retire from her job as the head of the team. It’s an important question, especially since it had seemed like there was no true candidate ready to take on the job. But during the fall finale, Callen (Chris O’Donnell) finally seemed amicable to it.

There are other topics to deal with as well. Will Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen) and Kensi (Daniela Ruah) finally get pregnant? Will Eric (Barrett Foa) and Nell (Renee Felice Smith) take a step forward or backward in their relationship? And will Sam (LL Cool J) leave the organization to pursue other things?

Make sure to tune in for the winter premiere on Sunday night, but there is also still time to watch (or re-watch) the last few episodes of Season 11 to prepare for the show to return to CBS.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.