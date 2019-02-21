New Discovery series exclusive: Moonshiners: Whiskey Business coming in March

We have exciting news for fans of Moonshiners and the reality TV series that focuses on the rural-made craft spirits makers of the bourbon belt.

This includes American states like Kentucky (95% of bourbon is made there), Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and South Carolina.

Today, Discovery Channel shared with Monsters and Critics exclusively that they will be premiering an all-new series titled Moonshiners: Whiskey Business on the network, premiering March 13.

Moonshine legend Tim Smith is no stranger to fans of this Discovery franchise. His moonshine empire was crafted in the backwoods of Virginia illegally until he went legit.

His prized family recipes, born in the mountains, are now made available to connoisseurs and those who want to buy legally in America’s liquor stores.

This four-episode event will follow Smith as he uses a lifetime of liquor-making expertise to save struggling distilleries and pull these businesses back from the brink. He also brings in a handpicked team of whiskey experts with their own home-grown knowledge to help.

Distilleries are more than just places where spirits are made, they are also valuable tourist destinations and even by-products like their wooden barrels are big business.

Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky distillers in the UK snap up American bourbon casks to use in their process to add extra finesse and rich palate notes for their own mashes.

Discovery said:

Outlaw turned legal moonshiner, Tim Smith has worked hard to establish his legal brand of liquor, Climax and do his father proud. Now that he's turned his moonshine business into the real deal, he is setting out restore four struggling distilleries, including Broad Branch Distillery, Old Nick Williams Farm & Distillery, Three Brothers Distillery and Bondurant Brothers Distillery into profitable businesses. Each week, Tim Smith will be joined by whiskey experts, Tim Jones and Devin Mills as they race against the clock to turn these businesses around.

Moonshiners: Whiskey Business begins Wednesday, March 13th at 10PM ET/PT on Discovery.