New CBS Evening News anchor Norah O’Donnell starts her day on The Talk: Daytime talk show highlights for July 15-19

It’s a big week for Norah O’Donnell. After being named Anchor and Managing Editor of the CBS Evening News last May, her new gig starts tonight. But first, she’ll make a stop a chat with the ladies of The Talk.

Over on Strahan & Sara, Kandi Burruss and Lance Bass will have co-hosting duties (Monday and Tuesday for Burruss and Wednesday-Friday for Bass). They will be joined by The Real Housewives of New York and the founders of the Museum of Ice Cream.

Meanwhile, former Governor John Hickenlooper is bracing for his grilling with the women of The View and Joel McHale will appear on The View as well as Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Here’s what to expect this week:

The View (ABC)

This week’s guests include Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista from the movie Stuber on Monday; actor, comedian and host of Card Sharks, Joel McHale will show up on Tuesday; Wednesday will be set aside for a day of “Hot Topics”; 2020 democratic presidential candidate former Governor John Hickenlooper appears on Thursday and Ricky Gervais will no doubt say something controversial during his time on Friday.

Live With Kelly and Ryan (syndicated)

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest’s guests this week include Joel McHale and Ryan Eggold and country group Gone West (Monday); Emily Deschanel and Ally Brooke (Tuesday); Awkwafina and Joe Manganiello (Wednesday), Diane Kruger and Billy Eichner talk about their voice work for The Lion King (Thursday) and Jake Gyllenhaal speaks about the play Sea Wall / A Life, Meaghan Murphy from Good Housekeeping shares tips for surviving summer and the next griller in “Live’s GRILLIN’spiration Summer Cook-Off” whips up a favorite recipe (Friday).

Strahan and Sara (ABC)

It appears that Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will not be appearing together this week. Instead, Kandi Burruss will be filling in for Sara on Monday and Tuesday and Lance Bass will fill in Michael from Wednesday-Friday.

This week’s guests include Ellie Goulding (Monday); Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Dorinda Medley from The Real Housewives of New York (Tuesday), Joe Manganiello (Wednesday), Ally Brooke (Thursday) and Maryellis Bunn & Manish Vora, the founders of Museum of Ice Cream (Friday).

TODAY: Anchor and managing editor @NorahODonnell visits @TheTalkCBS table — ahead of tonight’s 6:30 p.m ET #CBSEveningNews broadcast, watch on your local @CBS station at 2 p.m. ET https://t.co/EOOR7cnKh0 pic.twitter.com/gff3s0kWAS — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 15, 2019

The Talk (CBS)

Singer Carnie Wilson will serve as co-host on Thursday and Friday. Other guests this week include Norah O’Donnell (Monday); Jenna Elfman (Tuesday); Rumor Willis (Thursday) and Sutton Foster (Friday). Wednesday’s show will be a “best of” featuring actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth.