New ‘Bachelor’ Arie Luyendyk Jr. reveals he is desperate to fall in love again on ‘Countdown to Arie’ special

New star of The Bachelor, Arie Luyendyk Jr., reveals tonight how he is desperate to fall in love again after having his heart broken five years ago on The Bachelorette.

The racing driver, son of two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Arie Luyendyk, lost out to fellow contestant Jef Holm in vying for Emily Maynard’s heart on Season 8 of The Bachelorette back in 2012.

Arie, whose 29 Bachelorettes were revealed yesterday, placed first runner-up, and tonight reveals how the moment was his biggest ever-heartbreak. But he also found a silver-lining in his loss, in that it taught him he could actually fall in love.

On tonight’s Countdown to Arie Special, ahead of the Season 22 premiere on January 1, he reveals how is now on a mission to find that love again because he desperately wants to find a wife to start a family and have kids.

The episode relives the moment he had his heart broken after preparing to get down on one knee, and his close friends and family — including his famous father — reveal why they think his fate will be different this time around.

Watch the clip below as Arie Jr. bears his soul as he says: “At the end of the day it wasn’t meant to be between Emily and I. After my experience on The Bachelorette I feel like I’m in a place where I know myself better.

“Even though The Bachelorette was my biggest heart-break, it was also proof that I could fall deeply in love, and I really want that again. I need my own love story.”

He adds: “I have been out of this little world for five years, so it’s actually really nice because the girls that will be here are going to have to get to know for me, and I know that I can fall in love in this way.

“I want a wife, I want that family, I want kids, I want that experience in life. That’s why I’m here. I’m taking a chance, just like these women are taking a chance on me, and hopefully there’s somebody out there for me.”

The Bachelor: Countdown to Arie airs tonight at 10/9c on ABC.