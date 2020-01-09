New Amsterdam’s 2020 return date: When does show come back on for Season 2, Episode 10?

New Amsterdam Season 2 went on a winter hiatus after the fall finale aired in November. Fans were left in suspense after the episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger.

Many viewers were disappointed that they wouldn’t get the answers to their questions about what was next for the medics and patients at New Amsterdam the following week.

Fans have since been searching online for information about when New Amsterdam will return for Season 2, Episode 10 in 2020.

Here is everything you need to know:

When does show come back on for Season 2 Episode 10?

New Amsterdam will return with the episode titled Code Silver, on Tuesday, January 14. The show will also return to its 10/9c time slot on NBC.

What’s next for medics and patients at New Amsterdam?

In the Season 2 fall finale, Max, Helen, and Iggy went to Riker’s Island to treat the female inmates. They found themselves facing difficult decisions. Max and Helen examined a female inmate — Charlie — who was in solitary and suspected that she has a brain tumor.

The winter premiere will pick up where the fall finale left off, where Helen learned that she had been fired from her position as deputy medical director and co-chair of oncology.

The fall finale ended on a cliffhanger with the life of Reynolds’ patient — Fran — in grave danger. Fran is an overdose patient. She turned state’s witness and the other inmates wanted to kill her.

It also appeared that the inmates were plotting an escape.

Will Max make a full recovery after his cancer scare? What will happen with Floyd (Jocko Sims) and Lauren (Janet Montgomery)?

Lauren is currently in a relationship with Zach (JJ Feild), while Floyd is in a relationship with Evie (Margot Bingham).

Does Floyd have a future with Evie?

New Amsterdam returns to NBC with new episodes on Tuesday, January 14 at 10/9c.