Netflix bringing back Raising Dion for a second season

While Marvel and DC have an endless supply of superheroes coming to movies and TV, there is still room for indie efforts and streaming services are the perfect landing spot for some of these.

Netflix had Umbrella Academy and Raising Dion and Amazon had The Boys. While Umbrella Academy and The Boys had a second season planned from the start, now Raising Dion is getting one as well.

This is great news because Raising Dion ended with a cliffhanger and a ton of unanswered questions.

TV Line reports that Netflix made the official order for Raising Dion and production will start on it later this year.

The first season of Raising Dion was a unique production — a superhero series that focused on an African America family whose mother discovers her young child has superpowers and does everything she can to protect him from the world.

Nicole (Alisha Wainwright) is a single mother, her husband Mark dying and leaving her and her young son Dion (Ja’Siah Young) alone to deal with these problems.

Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) appeared as the father and is also the producer and the man who spearheaded this series for Netflix.

It is like a version of the Superman story where the focus is on Martha Kent instead of Clark Kent.

The first season had a close friend of the family in Pat (Jason Ritter) betray them and also focused on an organization called Biona, that might or might not be a force of good when it comes to helping Dion.

The first season also ended on a cliffhanger, where a mysterious force that was within Pat ends up inside of an equally angry and dangerous person — a child named Brayden (Griffin Robert Faulkner) — possibly giving Dion a new enemy.

There are a ton of questions to answer, including what the force is that gave people powers and whether or not the force itself is purely evil. There is also a chance for Dion’s dad to be saved, as those killed by the force might be caught in the mysterious “storm.”

Actress Alisha Wainwright hinted that we might see Nicole and Mark again in future seasons.

“One of my favorite aspects of that is watching Dion watch his parents,” Wainwright said. “I would love to be able to have them have that moment again, just for Dion’s sake, if and when a Season 2 comes along.”