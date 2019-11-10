NCIS spoilers: Cote de Pablo new episodes, Lisa LoCicero guest stars

NCIS spoilers present some interesting cast news. Cote de Pablo is going to return (again) as Ziva David during some future episodes of the show. That’s great news, especially after fans got teased at the beginning of Season 17.

Ziva reappeared during the final moments of the Season 16 finale and then had an important role within the NCIS team for the first two episodes of Season 17. Then she vanished again. But fear not, as she is already on set again.

The photo below was posted to Instagram by actor Brian Dietzen, who plays Medical Examiner Jimmy Palmer on the NCIS cast. Diona Reasonover, who plays Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines, was the person who took the image on her iPhone.

As you can see, it is a new set photo where Kasie, Jimmy, and Ziva are sharing the screen. This will actually be the first time that Kasie and Ziva have been in the same scene together on NCIS, as they missed each other earlier in Season 17.

Exactly why is she back? We will all have to wait and see, but it will surely be dramatic and could likely involve the midseason finale before the show goes on its winter hiatus.

Sorry NCIS fans, despite the hopes that a return by Michael Weatherly as Anthony DiNozzo would run in conjunction with another appearance by Ziva David, that still doesn’t seem to be in the cards. Weatherly is pretty busy working on Bull Season 4 for CBS.

More NCIS spoilers: Lisa LoCicero guest stars

On the new episode of the show, soap actress Lisa LoCicero will be joining the NCIS cast as a guest star. She is going to play the character of Elena Devol during the episode titled No Vacancy.

According to CBS, that new episode will have the NCIS team uncovering a labyrinth of live-streaming spy cameras hidden in the rooms of a Virginia motel. This takes place while they are investigating the murder of a Marine.

As for LoCicero, she has played Olivia on General Hospital for years. She has appeared in various films and on television shows, including playing Sonia Toledo Santi on One Life to Live.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.