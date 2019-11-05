NCIS: New Orleans spoilers — Cast member posts video after THAT scene

NCIS: New Orleans spoilers from Tuesday night might be hard for some fans to take. It was a pivotal moment in the run of the show and it brought an end to the character arc for a very popular actor.

There was a lot of foreshadowing heading into this episode. Several characters were looking into the death of Cade LaSalle, the brother of Christopher LaSalle, who hasn’t been seen on the show in a number of seasons.

While getting closer to figuring out what happened to his brother, LaSalle put himself in danger. Later, it was revealed to be mortal danger.

NCIS: New Orleans spoilers

Christopher LaSalle died during Season 6, Episode 6 of the show.

Actor Lucas Black posted a video to social media once the scene had been watched by East Coast viewers. For anyone who has ever enjoyed an episode of the show where he co-starred, take a look at the video below.

Thank you all! Really appreciate the love and support from you! My time on NCIS NewOrleans was an amazing experience! #NCISNOLA pic.twitter.com/Txw5wXk4AV — Lucas Black (@TheLucasBlack) November 6, 2019

How did LaSalle die on NCIS: New Orleans?

Upon finding the cabin where his brother had been killed, a gunman came through the door and shot LaSalle multiple times. Pride (played by Scott Bakula) arrived on the scene and had him airlifted to a hospital.

LaSalle would not survive his time in the hospital. It brought an end to the story of the character and the time that Lucas Black is going to be acting on the show.

The impact is going to go on, though, especially since LaSalle was such a well-liked character by everyone on the show and the viewers at home. He will certainly be referenced for many episodes to come.

These NCIS: New Orleans spoilers bring a sad end to the story for Special Agent Christopher Lasalle. He was with the show as far back as when it was just a crossover with the other NCIS programs.

LaSalle was a Season 1 character and he is going to be sorely missed.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.