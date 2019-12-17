NCIS: New Orleans releases sneak peek videos for fall finale episode

NCIS: New Orleans is coming up on its fall finale, and CBS has released two intriguing sneak peek videos for the new episode.

Season 6, Episode 10 airs on Tuesday, December 17, and it is called Requital. It is a continuation of the episode that aired a few weeks ago called Convicted — where the NCIS team had to deal with Eddie Barrett again.

As a reminder, Barrett is the person arrested for the murder of NCIS Special Agent Christopher Lasalle (Lucas Black). He provided an alibi, and Pride let it happen so the team could catch Barrett breaking other laws.

When the last episode ended, Pride had arrived at a community that is run by Barrett, only to be greeted by a lot of people with guns. Now, the continuation of that story will begin.

NCIS: New Orleans fall finale sneak peeks

The first sneak peek, shared below, has a kid coming out of the building where Eddie Barrett is holed up. He approaches the NCIS team and speaks to Pride (Scott Bakula).

The second sneak peek for the NCIS: New Orleans fall finale is shared below. In this scene, Pride is shown inside what Barrett describes as their “home.” Pride doesn’t agree with that particular term in this instance.

Eddie Cahill as Eddie Barrett on NOLA

It was an interesting choice to have Cahill join the NCIS: NOLA cast as Barrett. Many television viewers still remember him as Tag Jones from Friends (worked in Rachel’s office), but CBS viewers loved him on CSI: NY as Don Flack for nearly 200 episodes.

Viewers will have to tune in to see how this tense standoff is going to play out and whether or not the NCIS team can bring justice to their fallen friend. As a reminder, this is also the final Tuesday night episode for the show before it gets moved to Sunday evenings.

NCIS: New Orleans airs Tuesday nights at 10/9c on CBS.