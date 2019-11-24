NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers revealed for Episode 250

NCIS: Los Angeles spoilers for the episode called Mother have been released by CBS and it sets the stage for an interesting closure to the first half of Season 11.

The new episode for NCIS: LA airs on Sunday, December 1, and it is the 250th episode of the show. It’s a big milestone for the NCIS spin-off and that’s why what the episode covers makes perfect sense.

According to CBS, someone who Operations Manager Henrietta “Hetty” Lange originally trained is going to come back to be a thorn in her side for Season 11, Episode 10. A former black-ops agent named Akhoa Laos is back for revenge against the person he blames for the road he took in life.

The episode itself is actually co-written by actor Eric Christian Olsen, who plays LAPD Detective Marty Deeks on the show. Look for Deeks to get a few amusing lines along the way due to that information.

As we previously reported, first the NCIS team is going to need to rescue Tech Operator Eric Beale, who is played by Barrett Foa. On Season 11, Episode 9, which airs on Sunday, November 24, Eric is going to be carrying out a mission that Hetty assigned to him — and things will go wrong.

That new episode is called Kill Beale: Vol. 1, which is obviously an homage to the famous Quentin Tarantino movie called Kill Bill: Vol. 1. It will be fun to see Eric out of the office and working in the field again, and equally fun to see Foa back as part of the NCIS: Los Angeles cast again.

In regard to NCIS: Los Angeles Episode 250, it makes sense that Linda Hunt (Hetty) is going to have such an important part. Guest star Carl Beukes (as Ahkos Laos) is simply there to help bring the plot forward, but the character was recruited in much the same fashion as Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O’Donnell) and Special Agent Sam Hanna (LL Cool J). This makes the case quite personal for everyone.

NCIS: Los Angeles airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on CBS.