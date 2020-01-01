NCIS: In the Wind debuts in one week, episode preview released by CBS

NCIS is almost back from its winter hiatus and will debut a new episode called In the Wind. Ahead of the show coming back to the CBS Tuesday night schedule, the network has released a preview of the episode.

As a quick reminder, when we last saw the NCIS cast, they were dealing with a huge twist. Be aware that there are going to be some spoilers from past episodes coming up in this article.

Cote de Pablo popped back up as Ziva David and she helped the team track down Sahir. That’s what was shocking, as viewers were led to believe that Sahir had been killed during the second episode of Season 17. She wasn’t.

Instead, it was revealed that Sahir had been living right next door to Gibbs (Mark Harmon). She was the mother of Phineas, for whom Gibbs had even served as a babysitter during a previous episode. Ziva helped track her down and just as Sahir was about to kill Ziva, Gibbs shot and killed Sahir. That brings us up to the new episode.

The pleasantries were short-winded, but we appreciated them nonetheless. #NCIS pic.twitter.com/2FtlZcEdsU — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 31, 2019

NCIS: In the Wind synopsis

The synopsis for Season 17, Episode 11 states that “Gibbs must face the reality of his actions after he assists Ziva with ‘the one thing’ she said she would need to take care of before returning to her family.”

After killing the mother of Phineas, Gibbs will have to deal with the repercussions of that moment. Several teaser photos of the new episode have also shown Gibbs and Ziva involved in some dramatic situations.

Below is the preview for In the Wind, which shows that Gibbs really cares for Phineas. It also shows that Ziva is going to put her own family on hold so that she can help Gibbs one more time.

The first new NCIS episode of 2020 looks like a good one, but there are also a lot of questions that viewers want to know about the future of Ziva David on the show.

Will we get to see an on-screen reunion with Tony DiNozzo? Could actor Michael Weatherly pop in for a guest appearance? And is Leroy Jethro Gibbs nearing retirement? What will Ziva do next?

The second half of Season 17 should start addressing some of these questions and it all begins with what looks like an interesting episode scheduled to debut on Tuesday, January 7.

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.