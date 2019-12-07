NCIS fans continue to love Christmas episodes from the past

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

For a lot of NCIS fans, it wouldn’t be Christmas without watching some great episodes from the show’s past. There have been a lot of really fun holiday episodes over the years, often sending fans into the winter hiatus with a smile.

Whether it’s through DVDs, by using the DVR or OnDemand feature, or simply watching episodes being rebroadcast, fans love looking back. This year has been no exception.

So on the third day on my Christmas marathon I sat down to watch the NCIS Season 9 episode Newborn King. And it was actually pretty good, I enjoyed the stuff with Jimmy and Ed, the main plot was interesting and engaging and I really liked the climax aith Ziva taking on those men — Timelordmaster108 (@Timelordmaster3) December 3, 2019

oh man! such a beautiful Christmas episode s11! after listening to the holiday music all the afternoon, this episode irreversibly puts me right into the festive mood! happy upcoming holidays! ^^ #NCIS I love holiday episodes — RoughRoad (@Bootlegger1920) December 3, 2019

No matter how many times I see the #NCIS Christmas episode, I still cry every time. #ImASofty — Kristen Sumpter (@KristenSumpter) February 21, 2013

NCIS holds up well

There have definitely been a lot of casting changes over the years with the show, including people like Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo) and Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto) moving on to other things.

While it is difficult to replace characters that have become fan-favorites, older episodes still hold up well through a second viewing. It’s one of the reasons that the show is still going strong in Season 17, even as new agents join the team led by Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

And those characters from the past were also involved in some memorable Christmas episodes.

For Christmas and New Year, I planned to watch the episodes of #Bull and #NCIS. I succeeded by some miracle of resisting temptation. Nothing better to have a great time! pic.twitter.com/MWr5HLKEYC — ╰☆☆ 🅼🅰🆁🆃🅸🅽🅴 ☆☆╮ (@JustM_W) December 5, 2019

This again on a new #NCIS ep would made my Christmas perfect. I miss my #Ziva my Cote de Pablo pic.twitter.com/4Vu2IxkiiL — CotedePablosworld (@TillmannJean) December 25, 2015

The new cast has also enjoyed Christmas on NCIS. The clip below comes from the Season 16 episode that was shown for the 2018 holiday.

The #NCIS team has one more case left before holiday vacation. Will they wrap it up in time to be home for Christmas? Find out on tonight's new NCIS at 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/Xqho7fdvWR — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) December 11, 2018

And how about this holiday celebration that was made by a fan who wanted the NCIS team to really enjoy the season?

NCIS Season 17 continues with the fall finale

There is only one new episode left on the NCIS schedule in 2019. The fall finale will air on Tuesday, December 17, with Cote de Pablo stopping by to play Ziva David again.

Make sure to tune in, as this will be the last new episode until NCIS Season 17 returns in January 2020. Why is Ziva back? She needs the help of her friends. Could it finally lead to a return to her family? Wouldn’t that be a nice holiday conclusion?

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.