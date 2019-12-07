Home > Smallscreen

NCIS fans continue to love Christmas episodes from the past

By
7th December 2019 2:08 PM ET
Abby On NCIS
Actress Pauley Perrette played Abby Sciuto on the NCIS cast for years. Pic credit: CBS

For a lot of NCIS fans, it wouldn’t be Christmas without watching some great episodes from the show’s past. There have been a lot of really fun holiday episodes over the years, often sending fans into the winter hiatus with a smile.

Whether it’s through DVDs, by using the DVR or OnDemand feature, or simply watching episodes being rebroadcast, fans love looking back. This year has been no exception.

NCIS holds up well

There have definitely been a lot of casting changes over the years with the show, including people like Michael Weatherly (Anthony DiNozzo) and Pauley Perrette (Abby Sciuto) moving on to other things.

While it is difficult to replace characters that have become fan-favorites, older episodes still hold up well through a second viewing. It’s one of the reasons that the show is still going strong in Season 17, even as new agents join the team led by Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

And those characters from the past were also involved in some memorable Christmas episodes.

The new cast has also enjoyed Christmas on NCIS. The clip below comes from the Season 16 episode that was shown for the 2018 holiday.

And how about this holiday celebration that was made by a fan who wanted the NCIS team to really enjoy the season?

NCIS Season 17 continues with the fall finale

There is only one new episode left on the NCIS schedule in 2019. The fall finale will air on Tuesday, December 17, with Cote de Pablo stopping by to play Ziva David again.

Make sure to tune in, as this will be the last new episode until NCIS Season 17 returns in January 2020. Why is Ziva back? She needs the help of her friends. Could it finally lead to a return to her family? Wouldn’t that be a nice holiday conclusion?

NCIS airs Tuesday nights at 8/7c on CBS.