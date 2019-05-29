MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds Reunion episode recap brings revelations, cast updates

MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds brought back the major cast members for a reunion. It was done on a global scale as it took place in London, England.

Olympic soccer star Lolo Jones of Champs vs. Pros and WWE’s Mike “The Miz” Mizanin hosted. Here’s a look at all of the juicy tidbits that arrived as everyone got caught up on the War of the Worlds cast members.

Turbo speaks on his win, beefs examined

They asked Challenge winner Turbo about whether or not he reached out yet to the medic who helped him out in the finals. He said he planned to try to find her if he can but hasn’t had the time just yet.

He reiterated that winning the finals was “a dream come true” for him.

The first heated argument arrived between Gus and Josh over some in-the-house beef.

Josh accused Gus of trying to get extra camera time. Gus said Josh was pretending like he was everyone’s best friend in the house the whole time.

The two cast members didn’t appear to patch anything up during their argument.

Gus: Who's the fakest in the house!? Everybody: pic.twitter.com/Vi1Wusgk0e — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 30, 2019

Another feud was apparently between Cam and Da’Vonne. The two former friends unfollowed each other on Instagram. They both liked Theo amongst the new cast members.

However, their drama also seemed to be about some perceived fakeness between them.

Da’Vonne produced an apology letter which she read segments from. In the note she gave Da’Vonne on elimination night she mentioned if she had been more honest with her, their friendship would’ve been OK.

However, things got better. Ultimately, the two girls seemed to squash their beef and hugged it out on stage. The crowd gave them applause for patching things up and burying the hatchet.

US vs. UK alliance, Zack vs. Cara & Paulie

Miz brought up with Bear how there was a UK alliance in the house. Bear said his dad always told him to stand with your own and that’s what he was doing with his people. They showed highlights of various celebrations by the UK competitors during the show.

Things got heated when Ash and Pauley started to talk trash to each other. The two stood up and got in each others’ faces as security stepped in to prevent any physical altercations.

They eventually moved Pauley to a different spot in the seating.

They brought up how Zach was savagely trashing Cara Maria and Paulie during the show. Cara said it hurt her that a friend said that about her.

Zach brought up that he felt Cara was trying to get him to stop being friends with Kyle and admitted he shouldn’t have said things in the way he did to attack her character.

Biggest trash talker, relationships ruined

The topic of how Bear is the biggest trash talker in the game came up. Bear, Theo, and Georgia took a trip after the show. Georgia admitted that she and Bear “shagged” during that trip. Bear named his three most annoying people: Wes, Amanda, and Nanny.

The situation between Leroy and Cam came under the spotlight. Leroy broke down how Cam came out to Vegas and they hooked up. He said she was staying at her place but then started hooking up with another guy so he kicked her out because he had some feelings.

Cam said when he did that she decided things were over with her and Leroy. He said he regretted sleeping with Cam with since things went downhill afterward.

That also led to another Wes vs. Bananas outburst during the show. Wes talked about his strategy of reaching out to make connections with people before the game started. Bananas said Wes preys upon newcomers who don’t know how to play the game.

Da’Vonne became emotional about Wes tweeting that she threatened to kill him after the show. She said it led to some of his fans coming after her with derogatory terms and questioning her abilities as a parent.

It all was based on instances from The Challenge where Wes suggested someone put a knee in Da’Vonne’s face. On another segment, Da’Vonne said after the cameras were off she’d put a knee into Wes’ ribs.

Wes and Da'Vonne condemn their "fans" who threaten others 👏 #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/B5xdJ7rEa0 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 30, 2019

On the reunion stage, Wes apologized to a teary-eyed Da’Vonne. Wes mentioned he wished it never came to that and his tweet was based loosely on how he remembered being threatened.

He said he got just as many threats from her fans on social media too and apologized to her.

Zach vs. Bananas relationship update

In the final part of the reunion came some of the juiciest updates. There was a discussion of the situation involving Johnny Bananas and Zach.

Bananas felt Zach betrayed him by working with Wes. Leroy accused Zack of being a liar and always saying he had things he was dealing with on each Challenge.

The answer to this question AND much more drama coming up on Pt. 2 of #TheChallenge33 Reunion, starting NOW on @MTV. Don't go anywhere! 🍿 pic.twitter.com/DrkufROf55 — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 30, 2019

Bananas flat out asked Zach if he and Wes were working together during the show. Zach said no. He admitted that he and Wes are friends, though. Bananas and Leroy continued to talk about how bad a person Zach is. Zach ultimately admitted he cut a deal with Bananas to fold in a challenge.

Bananas said Wes told him he and Zach were working together. Zahida became extremely upset when she learned that her partner didn’t have her back or best interests. Zach admitted he screwed over his friend Bananas and that he realizes his actions have consequences.

Not sure what's worse: Zach agreeing to throw an elimination? Or changing his mind last minute to win… Or is that good gameplay? 🤔😩 #TheChallenge33 pic.twitter.com/rDkH1bwsbk — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) May 30, 2019

MTV’s The Challenge: War of the Worlds reunion aired on MTV on Wednesday, May 29.