When is Mr. Mercedes returning for new season in 2019? AT&T Audience announces Season 3 premiere date

The Stephen King adaptation Mr. Mercedes is returning for its third season later this year on AT&T Audience.

While it airs on a lesser-watched network, Mr. Mercedes still picked up a nice fanbase and ended up as one of Audience’s most watched shows.

Mr. Mercedes Season 3 release date

In a press release sent out this week, AT&T Audience announced that Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes will premiere on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 10 p.m. ET/PT. There will be 10 one-hour episodes in Season 3.

The first season of Mr. Mercedes was based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King.

While King is best known for his horror, Mr. Mercedes was more of a straight forward thriller with a retired police officer named Bill Hodges trying to catch a mass murderer who got away years before.

The book ended up as a trilogy, labeled the Bill Hodges trilogy, and added some supernatural elements in later books.

What is S3 plot about?

Season 3 of Mr. Mercedes moves away from the novel that shares the title and starts into the storyline from the follow-up novel Finders Keepers, the second book in the series.

This book dealt with the fallout from the massacre by Brady Hartsfield. In this book, Brady is in a coma and Bill Hodges moves on with his life as a private investigator with Holly Gibney (Justine Lupe).

A new killer is on the loose after murdering a local author named John Rothstein (Bruce Dern) and Bill and Holly start trying to help track down the new killer. Somehow, this all ties into Brady Hartsfield; and Bill learns that some secrets never die.

David E. Kelley (Chicago Hope, The Practice) returns as executive producer and Jack Bender is returning as the director. Brendan Gleeson stars as Bill Hodges with Justine Lupe as Holly Gibney.

Mr. Mercedes Season 3 premieres on September 10 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AT&T Audience.