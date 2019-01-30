Moonshiners exclusive: Mark and Huck make moonshine using redneck engineering at its finest

Moonshiner jars and Mark Ramsey who makes good money making the shine. Pic credit: Discovery.

On tonight’s episode of Moonshiners, the ingenuity of the local shiners is on full display as the guys show off some mighty fine redneck engineering skills.

In our exclusive clip, Mark Rogers and Huck are rerouting spring water from up above and into a clever zig-zag of troughs, open pipes and hollowed out wood.

The two are routing the water to their barrels to get ready for the mash and the distilling of their precious moonshine, which is an unaged whiskey with ultra-high alcohol by volume (ABV) levels.

Mark and Huck creating handmade troughs to connect to the natural birch tree troughs in order to get the water where they need it. Pic credit: Discovery

Mark is coaxing the water via gravity and smart placements of these rudimentary wooden “pipes” in what they call redneck engineering as Huck is thrilled that the water makes it way down, and it looks pretty clean to boot.

Moonshiners legend Mark Rogers grew up in a classic Huck Finn existence learning about everything in the woods of East Tennessee.

As a young man, a local moonshine expert taught him the ways of the still and he quickly learned the trade through hands-on experience.

Cut to today, Rogers is a full-blown entrepreneur who, along with his distilling partner Digger Manes, churns out craft shine like his Rye Apple Moonshine which you can buy here.

Rogers has his cousin Huck helping him out in the construction of the pipe system and the two are pretty thrilled with the results.

Now fans may think these guys are low-tech and not very sophisticated but in reality, though they might need subtitles to be understood, these cats are making big bucks

Earlier this month, Monsters and Critics received a press release from the “Cask Cartel” announcing a big retail move that involves the cast from this Discovery series and new shine varietals for sale.

It said:

“We love Moonshiners on Discovery Channel as much as anyone so this is exciting for us to be able to feature the Sugarlands Shine Legends Series,” commented a spokesperson from Cask Cartel. “The moonshine is magnificent and there’s plenty of options to choose from. Just act fast because this is sure to be a popular part of what we are offering and there’s no telling how long the Moonshiner’s Moonshine will stay in stock as some are limited edition flavors and blends. We want people to think ‘Cask Cartel’ when they wonder where to buy Sugarlands Shine.”

Some highlights of the moonshine include Moonshiners Sugarlands Shine Jim Tom Unaged Rye Moonshine; Moonshiners Sugarlands Shine Tickle’s Dynamite Cinnamon Moonshine; and Moonshiners Sugarlands Shine Mark Rodgers’ American Peach Moonshine, to name just a sample of what’s available.

Here is the official word from Discovery in the logline for this episode:

Booted off his backwoods still site, Josh turns to his stock car racing roots to invent a whole new way of making moonshine. Old-timer JB comes to the rescue as Mark and Digger fall short on high proof run. Mark Rogers faces a close encounter with the law.

Make sure to tune in tonight to see how the mash gets up and going and how long that plumbing rig will last Mark and Huck in their wooded place of business.

Moonshiners airs on Wednesday at 9/8c on Discovery.