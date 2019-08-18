Modern Family Season 11 release date: When does show return on TV for Fall 2019?

The longtime-running family sitcom Modern Family is confirmed as coming back for another season. It will mark Season 11 for the popular weekly comedy involving Jay Pritchett and all of his family members.

Here are more details about the Modern Family Season 11 release date to prepare for when the show is coming back on TV this fall.

Modern Family cast heading into their final season

All good things must come to an end. After winning numerous awards over 10 seasons, Modern Family Season 11 was confirmed back in February as the show’s final season. It’s going to be bittersweet for viewers who have enjoyed following all of the characters’ trials and tribulations, as well as the growth of the younger stars over the years.

Those stars include Ed O’Neil as Jay Pritchett and Sofia Vergara as his second wife Gloria Delgado. Also returning for the final season are Julie Bowen as Claire Dunphy and Ty Burrell as her husband Phil. Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet) are also back for the fun.

The kids are back as well. That means Haley Dunphy (Sarah Hyland), Alex Dunphy (Ariel Winter), and Luke Dunphy (Nolan Gould) as well as Manny Delgado (Rico Rodriguez). Aubrey Anderson-Emmons returns as Mitchell and Cameron’s adoptive daughter Lily.

Modern Family originally started back in 2009 and follows an extended family in Los Angeles, California. The sitcom has gone on to win numerous awards over the years. They’ve included 22 Primetime Emmy Awards and a 2009 Golden Globe Award for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, and Julie Bowen have each picked up at least one Emmy for their work over the years.

When is Modern Family Season 11 release date?

So when will the show return to television for the fall season? The Modern Family Season 11 premiere episode arrives on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Viewers can catch the first episode of the eleventh season on ABC via cable, satellite, and over-the-air hi-definition antennae.

There is also the ability to watch ABC live streaming online through the official website or their compatible apps. Keep in mind, this option may only work for valid cable and satellite subscribers in select regions of the United States.

Online streaming channel services including SlingTV, YouTube TV, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV Now, and Hulu with Live TV may offer the option to watch ABC live online. See each of the specific services’ websites for more details on what channels are included as well as information about any free trial offers.

Viewers can watch Modern Family episodes on ABC on Wednesday nights at 9/8c.