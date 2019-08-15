Mindhunter Season 2 release date: When does show come back on Netflix in Fall 2019?

Mindhunter, the brilliant Netflix series based on the creation of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit, is coming back to Netflix this weekend.

Here is what you can expect from the return of this critically acclaimed Netflix original series.

Mindhunter Season 2 release date

Mindhunter Season 2 will hit Netflix on Friday, August 16. The actual release time for the series will be 3 p.m. EST/ midnight PST.

Night owls on the West Coast can start it late Thursday night, but most of the country will have to wait until Friday to start binge-watching.

Be warned though. Binge-watching Mindhunter might not be recommended.

What can fans come to expect from Mindhunter Season 2?

David Fincher (Fight Club, Se7en) is the brains behind the retelling of the creation of the FBI Behavioral Science Unit. However, it is based on the book Mindhunter: Inside the FBI’s Elite Serial Crime Unit written by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker.

Returning for season 2 are detectives Bill Tench (Holt McCallany) and Holden Ford (Jonathan Groff) and Professor Wendy Carr (Anna Torv).

This season there are some major cases the show is bringing to fans as the main case involves the Atlanta Child Murders. This is a real-life case from 1979-1981 that involved the murders of at least 28 children.

Wayne Williams was tried and convicted of two murders, although he was never charged with the deaths of any children.

As previously reported, two cases that Mindhunter Season 2 will deal with are the Charles Manson murders and the Son of Sam killer. It will be interesting to see how they incorporate them into the series

In some interesting trivia, Damon Herriman will star as Charles Manson. This is the same actor who played the role in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood this summer.

The second season of Mindhunter on Netflix will consist of eight total episodes, two less than the first season. All eight will hit on August 16.