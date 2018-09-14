Mindhunter Season 2 release date, plot, and Charles Manson cast update

Netflix original series Mindhunter got the go-ahead for Season 2 only a month after the first season was released. However, the crime drama will not get a 2018 release date.

The Netflix hit series revolves around psychologist Wendy Carr and FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench who are in charge of developing the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit. The team develops profiles on serial killers with interviews to predict their behavior and solve ongoing cases.

Mindhunter Season 2 release date: When will the series return to Netflix?

Despite the early renewal last year, casting calls for the series have been held in August and September, which suggests that the series is still being filmed.

Casting calls for the series have been held in August and September at locations like Wigle Barrelhouse in Pittsburgh.

In an interview with Billboard last year, Mindhunter executive producer David Fincher implied that Season 2 will get a 2018 release date when discussing the plot and music of the series. It is not clear why the filming and release of the series have been delayed.

In a Q&A with the cast of Mindhunter in August, Holt McCallany, who plays Bill Tench in the series, confirmed that the second season will get a 2019 release date via Vulture. “I don’t think that season two will be on until sometime in 2019. We’re actually in the process of shooting it right now, but we’re still in episode one.”

Based on McCallany’s comments, fans can expect Mindhunter Season 2 in the Netflix Fall schedule next year.

Mindhunter Season 2 plot: Will Charles Manson appear in the series?

Fincher revealed that the second season will focus on the Atlanta child murders of 1979–81. The series begins in 1977 and is following a chronological timeline. Wayne Willians was accused and convicted of many of the Atlanta murders with several remaining unsolved. There was limited evidence linking Williams to the disappearance of children, and the investigation was not without controversy.

Charles Manson will be portrayed by Australian actor Damon Herriman in the second season of 'Mindhunter.'

Charles Manson, who is frequently mentioned in the first season, will reportedly appear in Mindhunter Season 2. Australian actor Damon Herriman has been cast as the infamous cult leader. In the timeline of Mindhunter, Charles Manson will already be in prison and will likely be interviewed by the FBI agents.

Mindhunter Season 2 will premiere on Netflix in 2019.