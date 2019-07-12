Mike Sorrentino release date: What did Jersey Shore star go to prison for and when is his release date?

The MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation debuted its third season on Thursday night with two episodes. That included extensive coverage of the crew as they all awaited Mike Sorrentino’s sentencing.

His Jersey Shore pals were all anxiously awaiting any news of whether The Situation somehow got off with no time to serve, or if he would be heading to prison for some time. It was the latter, but not quite as bad as it could have been, as Mike Sorrentino’s release date won’t be too far off. So when will he actually be getting out of prison?

Jersey Shore covers Mike’s sentencing day arrives

It was a back-to-back season premiere with The United States vs. The Situation Part 1 and Part 2. Mike was facing his sentencing for a tax evasion charge that he pled guilty to back in January 2018. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes included Mike preparing to face his sentencing and going to the Martin Luther King Jr. Federal Courthouse in Newark.

With cameras following all of the events, the entire Jersey Shore crew saw off their buddy Mike Sorrentino as he arrived with Lauren Pesce for his big court date.

It was an emotional moment for all involved with plenty of tension throughout the episodes as they awaited any news. Jenni “JWoww” Farley and Vinny Guagagnino, as well as Mike’s family, were in the courtroom for the event.

The initial 2014 indictment came for Mike and his brother Marc Sorrentino for “conspiring to defraud the government” from 2010 to 2012. They allegedly failed to pay takes on $8.9 million worth of income during those years. So Mike pled guilty to one tax evasion charge in January of last year. His brother pled guilty to “aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return.”

When will Mike Sorrentino’s release date be?

At the start of the two episodes, Mike said of his situation, “My heart is racing right now but at the end of the day, I have to hold my head up and be prepared and face whatever is coming.” He added, “All of the things I’ve been through the past couple of years has gotten me ready for this day.”

For his sentence, The Situation got 24 months, but that’s probation time. He also got eight months of prison time. His brother Marc Sorrentino received two years in prison. The Situation also received 500 hours of community service, $123,913 in restitution and a $10,000 fine.

Taking responsibility for your actions is a true sign on maturity. #JSFamilyVacation pic.twitter.com/uyN7pF2WMw — Jersey Shore (@JerseyShore) July 12, 2019

The prison sentencing arrived as Sorrentino was celebrating 34 months of sobriety, which was part of what his attorney mentioned in pre-sentencing documents. Reportedly, the prosecution wanted to send a message about the seriousness of tax evasion by giving Mike Sorrentino 14 months of prison time, but he received a lesser sentence.

So when will Mike Sorrentino be out after getting an eight-month sentence? Mike surrendered himself to start serving his sentence at Otisville Federal Correctional Institution this past January, per E Online. That makes the expected Mike Sorrentino release date on September 12, 2019. That could always change, but right now, there are only two months to go.

He’ll have plenty of family, fans, and friends waiting for him when he finally gets out, as well as his wife, Lauren Pesce. The couple married in November of 2018. It’s been a long journey for The Situation, but once he finally gets out, he’ll have a brand new life awaiting him.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.