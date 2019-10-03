Mike Johnson from Bachelor In Paradise taking it slowly with Demi Lovato

Mike Johnson was a frontrunner to be the next Bachelor, something that many people wanted to see. Mike would have been the first African American man to be chosen to film The Bachelor, but producers decided to go with Peter Weber.

He’s already filming the new season, but these days, Mike may not be too sad about losing out on the opportunity.

He’s linked to a huge superstar. While Johnson hasn’t said much about his personal life, he’s linked to singer Demi Lovato. She reportedly let him know how much she adored him on Instagram, and he didn’t hold back.

He reached out to her, and the two have been spotted together. In fact, they may be official without letting everyone know.

According to Hollywood Life, Demi is reportedly having a lot of fun with Mike Johnson. The two of them were recently spotted in Beverly Hills on a date, where they were seen kissing.

“Demi has been having a lot of fun with Mike Johnson and is very fine with him telling the world she’s a good kisser. Demi is very chill and would not freak out about that kind of thing,” a source revealed to the website.

“She thinks it’s cute that he wants the world to know he’s kissed her, he’s obviously proud and there’s nothing wrong with that. She’s still getting to know him but so far she likes him and gets a good vibe from him. Dating isn’t her focus right now but she’s enjoying herself.”

As for Mike, he hasn’t shared anything on Instagram about his romance with Demi, but it’s clear that he’s having fun with her. No word on whether he thinks she could be the one.

“Mike is now loving the fact that he wasn’t picked as The Bachelor because it now allows him to explore a future with Demi. He really likes her, they make each other laugh and she is a wonderful person as he loves being away from reality show cameras and reality show dates and actually can date a real girl,” a second source has revealed about the romance.

Seventeen reveals that Mike and Demi had gone on several dates and that they were having fun. However, sources say that they are just having fun, and they aren’t getting serious fast.

Mike is still recovering from his heartbreak from The Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise, but it’s clear that he wants to find everlasting love.

Demi, who lives a more private life, may also be ready to date after dealing with an overdose last summer.

Demi recently made headlines for sharing a photo of herself in a bikini, revealing that she had cellulite, and she was proud of it. Fans of hers love the fact that she’s honest about her body.

The Bachelor is set to return in January 2020.