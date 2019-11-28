Michael Jessen’s ex-wife Sarah clarifies comments made to Juliana Custodio on 90 Day Fiance

Things got weird fast when Michael Jessen and his fiancee, Juliana Custodio, sat down for their first dinner with the kids and their mom, Sarah Jessen. But now, Sarah is speaking out to let 90 Day Fiance viewers that’s not really how things went down.

It was during that dinner scene that Sarah was asking Juliana what her plans are when it comes to fitting in with their family. There was a point where Sarah can be seen telling Juliana that she doesn’t want her to parent Max and CeCe at all.

And while many viewers could probably sympathize with her, especially considering that her ex-husband had literally moved his 22-year-old Brazilian fiancee in with the kids. But Sarah wasn’t worried about the kids at all. It turns out that we weren’t privy to the rest of the conversation, where it was made clear that she was really trying to make Juliana feel comfortable.

As feedback came in after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance, some rushed to Sarah Jessen’s defense, as we’ve seen the way she interacts with Juliana Custodio on social media, at the very least.

The comment and Sarah’s response were shared in the comments of this Instagram post, where Michael, Juliana, and Sarah all attended the same event together and posed for pictures.

It also comes after a widely circulated post made by Sarah in a private Facebook group. In it, Sarah explained pretty much the same thing — that her comment about Juliana not parenting the kids was cut off and that what she really meant was, that, at least for now, she didn’t need to stress about all of that.

Sarah Jessen has been very vocal about her relationship with Juliana, making it clear that the two are very close. She’s also been sticking up for Juliana, Michael, and sometimes even herself, as many of the comments made about them since they debuted on Season 7 of the TLC series.

