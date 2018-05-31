Mayans MC: Full cast of characters, trailer, release date and everything you need to know

The long-awaited drama Mayans MC from FX and Sons of Anarchy showrunner Kurt Sutter rides to town this fall.

Mayans MC was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James. Sutter is also the executive producer and James is co-executive producer for Fox 21 TV Studios and FX Prods. Norberto Barba (The Bridge, Preacher) directs the pilot from a Sutter and James-penned script.

This series is in the aftermath of Son’s of Anarchy lead Jax Teller’s death in the 2014 finale of the seven-season run. Mayans MC is centered on EZ Reyes (JD Pardo), a savvy and smart prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border.

Fans know that Sutter is masterful on how to weave resonating stories of epic family and lovers’ struggles set inside a masculine, violent and unforgiving world. Sutter also acts, and it remains to be seen if he will have a character for this particular story, like his fated Otto in Sons of Anarchy.

Here is everything you need to know about the cast and release date — and you can watch the trailer below.

Mayans MC cast

JD Pardo as “Ezekiel ‘EZ’ Reyes”

Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo) is the lead actor and plays a gifted prospect in the Mayan MC charter on the California/Mexico border. EZ’s family was affected by cartel violence. EZ is driven now by vengeance and finds himself in a world he never imagined, and cannot easily leave and a woman he must protect.

Clayton Cardenas as “Angel Reyes”



Clayton plays Angel, EZ’s brother and partner in MC life on the series. Angel Reyes is deeper in the MC, a full patch member of the Mayans MC, the Santo Padre chapter. He is not as book smart as EZ, and carries the hurts of knowing he was always viewed as the “lesser son” in a proud Mexican family. Angel is a hard nut to crack, and outside of EZ, he trusts very few people.

Edward James Olmos as “Felipe Reyes”

Olmos as Felipe Reyes is married to Marisol Reyes, and is the father of Ezekiel and Angel Reyes on Mayans MC. A tough as nails hard-working father torn up by his sons’ decisions to ride in the MC, Felipe is introduced in the series’ premiere episode, “Pilot”, in the series’ first season.

Sarah Bolger as “Emily Thomas”

The forbidden “guera” (light skinned, Caucasian) fruit for lead Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (Pardo), Bolger is cast as Emily, the beautiful childhood sweetheart of EZ. But when EZ had to split the scene, she turned her grief inside out and went upscale trading for a luxurious life far removed from the gritty MC. Like the chalk and cheese pairing of Sons of Anarchy lovers Jax and Tara, their “Romeo and Juliet” styled fated lovers arc will be one to watch.

Michael Irby as “Obispo ‘Bishop’ Losa”

A product of a broken home, and a former vet who toured Iraq, Irby portrays Obispo “Bishop” Losa, a resident of Mayans MC’s Santo Padre Charter. He hails from the arid California Salton Sea and was taken in by cousin Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) and his family. Now he is the Mayan MC founder and National President. A lethal player in this yarn.

Carla Baratta as “Adelita”

This Venezuelan actor’s character Adelita looks to be a smoldering sexy tough girl and an angel of the street who will undoubtedly be involved with one of the Reyes boys. Her family was assassinated by the Galindo cartel when she was a child, and she now protects the innocent children. Kurt Sutter posted a fan’s rendition of her character that speaks volumes:



Antonio Jaramillo as “Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza”



Antonio Jaramillo is set to play the Mayans MC Vice President, Michael ‘Riz’ Ariza. Similar in looks to Tig from Sons of Anarchy, Jaramillo will play Michael “Riz” Ariza, Vice President of the Mayans MC Santo Padre. Formerly he led the local Mexican MC that was patched over by the Mayans. There’s a bit of mistrust and some resentment with this one.

Raoul Max Trujillo as “Che ‘Taza’ Romero”

Trujillo is cast as Che “Taza” Romero, Vice Presidente of Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. His character is tight with Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera), and he helped set up the Santo Padre chapter at the border. He’s the Yoda of sorts in the club, a bit hardened by the violence and decay of his hometown but he’s a sage in the cast.

Richard Cabral as “Johnny ‘Coco’ Cruz”

El Coco indeed as Cabral will play another former vet, weapons expert and sharpshooter Johnny “El Coco” Cruz, a full patch member of Mayans MC, Santo Padre. A little loco in the cabeza, Johnny was discharged from armed services for a section 8 (mental illness reasons) for shooting a cigar out of his CO’s mouth, and he was high when he did it. This character may be the Tig doppelganger after all.

Danny Pino as “Miguel Galindo”

Suave, sexy and smart, Pino’s character, Miguel Galindo, is the Ivy league educated son of Galindo Cartel founder, Jose Galindo. Miguel easily bounces back and forth between the border as he manages his professional and his personal life.

Emilio Rivera as “Marcus Alvarez”

Emilio is cast as the President of the Mayans Oakland charter. In Sons of Anarchy, he had a recurring role through the series’ first, second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh seasons. Michael Irby’s character Obispo “Bishop” Losa is a cousin of his. Alvarez is a fan favorite because of his Sons’ cred.

Frankie Loyal as “Hank ‘el Tranq’ Loza”



Frankie plays Hank, the Sergeant at Arms or El pacificador of the Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. Tig Trager was Sons of Anarchy’s Sergeant at Arms, Hmm. Will Frankie play his ‘el tranq” steely cool or hot wired up?

Joseph Lucero as “Neron ‘Creeper’ Vargas”

A most mesmerizing and daunting member of the Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter. He looks to be hardcore muscle.

Vincent Rocco Vargas as “Gilberto ‘Gilly’ Lopez”

Described as affable and a team player, this MMA fighter member of the Mayans MC, Santo Padre Charter looks like an interesting wild card and a likeable character.

Maurice Compte as “Agent Kevin Jimenez”

Compte plays Kevin Jimenez, an earnest DEA agent who has the thankless task to bring down the Galindo cartel kingpin.

In an interview, he said of the difference between Sons and Mayans: “You cannot compare the white biker experience to the Latin biker experience. They are very independent from one another. It won’t be a just a continuation of what you’ve seen before.”

Gino Vento as “Nestor”

An enforcer, Vento will play Nester, the loyal and ruthless childhood friend of Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino), now who is his head security man willing to kill on command, regardless of the consequences. He is styled for his Mayans character in the snap above.

Tony Plana as “Devante”

Plana will play Devante, a trusted consigliere, an old school protector of the realm, he works in the classic enforcer ways of the Galindo Cartel and he is charged with protecting the Galindo family legacy as the world becomes more treacherous, technologically savvy and coarser.

Mayans MC release date

No official release date had been announced by FX at the time of writing, but it is expected to premiere in late summer or early fall 2018. A world premiere sneak peek of the new series was slated for June 8 at the ATX Television Festival in Austin.

As soon as we have new information about the Mayans MC air date, we’ll add it here.

Mayans MC trailer

Mayans MC trailer